Two plead guilty to kidnapping, murdering woman in East Cleveland as part of revenge plot against her boyfriend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot down business owner in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An East Cleveland woman, 36, was arrested, then released, at about 1 p.m. Nov. 15 after she threatened to kill the owner of Direct Detail on West 137th Street. The woman had taken her car to Direct Detail for repairs and was unhappy with the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Desmen Ramsey, 58, was indicted on two counts of complicity. Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14. Westlake...
Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
I-Team: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed firefighter tried to seal his criminal record
The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to uncover the story behind the deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter. When we looked into the driver’s background, we found what he wanted to keep secret.
New video released from deadly hit and run as firefighter Tetrick’s family speaks out
The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained new video from the investigation into the hit and run that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
cleveland19.com
Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting three people inside a Cleveland convenience store last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Cleveland police said Charlie Wright, 44, shot two customers and a store employee inside the USA Food Mart in the...
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
Motorist hallucinates car chase: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
cleveland.com
Cleveland man gets 7 years in prison for assault of mail carrier
AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. postal carrier in 2021 was sentenced Monday to seven years and one day in prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio say the attack by Quentell Allen, 27, occurred on June 21, 2021. Allen put a gun to the head of the mail carrier, who was driving on a route, and demanded the carrier get out of the vehicle, prosecutors say.
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
cleveland19.com
Stark County man pleads not guilty to deadly drunk driving accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court to multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September. Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when...
cleveland19.com
4 suspects crash 2 stolen cars into each other in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and a hit-skip, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the four were in two stolen cars from 2:03 p.m. to 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 19. The cars struck each...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Parma man charged with murder, after body found wrapped in plastic in his basement
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma resident who allegedly killed a man, wrapped his body in plastic and hid him in his basement, had his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. The body of Ryan Krebs, 30, was found inside Paul Addicott’s W. 26th Street...
Teen dies after 14-year-old shoots him in Cleveland: Police
A teenager shot at a convenience store on Cleveland's east side over the weekend has died, police have confirmed.
Woman found liable in rape allegation against Ohio State football standout
A civil jury has found a woman liable for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation she made against a former Ohio State football standout more than five years ago, Cleveland.com reported.
cleveland.com
Federal agents arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Cleveland convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in a shooting last month that killed a 60-year-old man as he was stocking shelves at a convenience store in the Glenville neighborhood was arrested Monday night by federal agents. Charlie Wright, 44, was inside a vehicle near the intersection of Parkwood Drive...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1