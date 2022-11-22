ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building

HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side

LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Christmas store sponsored by Grand Rapids homeless shelters in dire need of donations

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The annual Heartside Community Christmas Store, which provides low-cost gifts to those in need, only has 15% of the necessary items for the Dec. 14 event. The Christmas store, sponsored by Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations of unwrapped items to fill the needs of the event. Donations may be made in person, online or by giving cash donations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

