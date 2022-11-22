Read full article on original website
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
No injuries when car crashes into Dollar Tree in Walker
No one was injured when a car hit a storefront in Walker Friday afternoon.
Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Kalamazoo community packs Bronson Park for Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo community members packed Bronson Park to watch the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony the night of Nov. 25. Warm temperatures brought a large crowd to the event. The previous weekend, viewers to the annual Maple Hill Holiday parade braved snow and cold. “It’s a beautiful night...
Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building
HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Kalamazoo stores ready for shoppers on Small Business Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI – One of the busiest days of the year for small businesses is happening Saturday. Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, is an important day for businesses on the Kalamazoo Mall, Adrianne Merkling said. She’s the owner of Adrianne’s Boutique, 245 S. Kalamazoo Mall. “It’s...
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Michigan state troopers seize firearms
Several illegal firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County
Christmas store sponsored by Grand Rapids homeless shelters in dire need of donations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The annual Heartside Community Christmas Store, which provides low-cost gifts to those in need, only has 15% of the necessary items for the Dec. 14 event. The Christmas store, sponsored by Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations of unwrapped items to fill the needs of the event. Donations may be made in person, online or by giving cash donations.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Caffè Casa serving something different for 30 years in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Casa in Spanish means house. So, it is no surprise that when setting foot in Caffe Casa, located at 128 S. Kalamazoo Mall, that you feel you are in somebody’s home. A place where all are welcome, John and Kathy Beebe have run their quirky,...
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Thousands flock to downtown Grand Rapids for Turkey Trot supporting GRPS student athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Before stuffing their stomachs with Thanksgiving turkey, over 4,500 people participated Thursday in the 30th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids. The 5K race, hosted by Blue Care Network, started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W and finished on the south side of the arena on Oakes Street.
