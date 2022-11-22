Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
Adams Co. authorities searching for runaway teen not seen in nearly 2 weeks
ADAMS, Wis. — Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public’s help with finding a runaway teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks. Fifteen-year-old Braelynn Mueller was last seen Nov. 10 around 3:30 p.m. at Adams-Friendship High School, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Mueller is believed to be somewhere...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
BREAKING: Tomah Police respond to a stabbing early Thursday morning
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A man was stabbed in Tomah early Thursday morning. Tomah Police Department arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest. First responders took the victim to Tomah Health. He is in stable condition. Tomah Police arrested 43-year-old Dennis J. Balaban. He is being accused of...
WEAU-TV 13
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
onfocus.news
A Closer Look at The Eleanore Robert’s Murder
Jerome Lippert Shares Insight into Wood County Case. Submitted to OnFocus – Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 is the 38th anniversary of the brutal murder of 73 year-old Eleanore Roberts in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County. Less than a month earlier on Nov. 2, 2022, in Branch Two Wood County Court a guilty verdict was finally rendered in that Cold Case. John A. Sarver was convicted of this heinous crime, and he will be sentenced on Jan. 23,2023.
wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WSAW
Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by First Presbyterian Church, has been providing and serving meals to those in need in Wausau for 53 years. Today, more than 500 homemade meals were given out to anyone in the community who needed a holiday dinner today, with around 200 served in person, something they have not been able to do in the past couple of years.
cwbradio.com
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Everest Metro Police log for Nov. 18-22
A fatal crash, a child welfare investigation, an assault and a warrant arrest are among the Everest Metro Police calls for Nov. 18-22, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Big crowd for Turkey Trot
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The United Way of Marathon County Turkey Trot was held Thursday morning. More than 1,700 took part. Money raised supports the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Participants followed a route down to the river walk and back to the 400 Block. First-place winner, Ben Stangel, finished...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland Opens Friday
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The 17th Annual Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland opens Friday evening at the Wildwood Zoo complex. Danielle Nystrom says this year’s event will once again have more than 1 million lights, including some new displays. “We will also have horse-drawn wagon rides every Saturday through Christmas, Santa on the weekends, and some live music that will be played throughout the season.”
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
Advocacy group objects to Marathon County supervisors’ attempt to align with religious organization
A nonprofit advocating the principle of separation of state and church has strongly objected to attempts by some Marathon County supervisors to “replace secular public health care with a religiously oriented crisis pregnancy center”. Issuing a press statement on Tuesday, the Freedom From Religion Foundation said the proposal...
Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022
Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
