Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history

By Bryant Baucom
AllTarHeels
 3 days ago

The UNC basketball standout is destined to etch his name in the history books in Chapel Hill.

Entering the 2022-2023 season, North Carolina basketball held the NCAA record for the most 1,000 point scorers with 79.

Although we are still in the month of November, that number looks to increase on Thursday.

Four games into his junior campaign and point guard Caleb Love is primed to become the 80th member of the illustrious club, as he needs just three points to earn the distinction.

Love has played 72 career games for the Tar Heels, averaging 13.8 points per contest.

His best season came as a sophomore, scoring 621 points for an average of 15.9, while guiding North Carolina to the National Championship Game.

In the early going, Love has scored 17.8 points per game, including a 25-point performance in a 102-86 victory over College of Charleston.

Love would accompany Armando Bacot as the only active players to reach the milestone, as fellow guard R.J. Davis is 165 points away from also joining the upperclassmen.

With an upcoming trip to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational, Love seems certain to do so in the three-game event.

His first opportunity will come against Portland in the opening round before the Tar Heels will face either Villanova or Iowa State on Friday.

