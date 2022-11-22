Read full article on original website
KTLO
Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans
On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
talkbusiness.net
Sanders names Gretchen Conger chief of staff, Chris Caldwell to lead 2026 re-election bid
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Gretchen Conger as her incoming gubernatorial chief of staff on Tuesday (Nov. 22). “Gretchen Conger’s proven experience and leadership from her time in the Arizona governor’s office makes her the perfect choice to serve as my Chief of Staff,” Sanders said. “Her dedication during the campaign to develop policy plans and initiatives, as well as her enthusiasm to get to know Arkansans, will help me usher in my bold agenda to take Arkansas to the top and build an incredible, talented team to serve the people of our state.”
Kait 8
Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader declared Sunday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 26, as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
Insiders: Yes, potential Trump challenger says he has the ‘pizzazz’ needed to win
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her top aide, Chief of Staff Sara Craig Gongol, will both have new national duties in 2023. Those follow Iowa Republicans’ success in the 2022 mid-term elections, a continuation of a trend this decade. Grinnell Associate Political Science Professor Peter Hanson said […]
mdmh-conway.com
Next week’s Arkansas runoff elections will start
Little Rock, Arkansas – As the runoff elections begin the next week, some Arkansas voters will return to the polls. The mayoral races in Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander will now go to a runoff. Voters from Pulaski County in these locations will return to the polls to cast...
myarklamiss.com
Deadlines, reminders for Louisianans voting in Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls. Early Voting. Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday,...
earnthenecklace.com
Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?
Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas January 6 rioter most likely to have trial delayed again
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Richard “Bigo” Barnett was one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, with many remembering photos posted of him with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s office desk. Now, his federal trial over the January 6 riot will most likely be delayed again, possibly until March 2023.
Afrobites and Bulgogi | The rich history behind these Arkansas restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about sharing stories of local eateries. Often the food is just as rich as those heartwarming stories of family and dreams come true. This week, we took time to pause and look back at some of the most memorable stories that we’ve been so thankful to tell!
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
myarklamiss.com
South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn’t bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the...
actionnews5.com
Proposed bill would require Arkansas businesses that pay for abortion-related expenses to fund paid maternity leave
A bill filed during Arkansas' early legislative filing period would require companies that pay for abortion-related expenses to also fund paid maternity leave.
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,782 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,782 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,898 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 255 new cases per day in the...
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
'A very special time' | Arkansas first responders spend Thanksgiving dinner together
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On a cold and rainy Thanksgiving day, many of us are gathered with our families for the holidays. For our first responders, though, this is just another Thursday. "I tell people when we hire them, Christmas is no longer Christmas and Thanksgiving is no longer...
Arkansans react to ‘Respect for Marriage Act,’ which would provide federal protection for marriage equality
After a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators voted Wednesday to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, the legislation passed its toughest hurdle before full passage.
Bonus checks: Some Arkansas teachers will receive gift in form of one-time $1,500 bonus
Teachers in Fort Smith Public Schools in the Natural State will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in time for the holiday season.
