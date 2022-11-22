PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Ryan Poehling’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Penguins’ 4-1 win. Pittsburgh has a 4-2-1 record at home and a 6-7-3 record overall. The Penguins have conceded 57 goals while scoring 56 for a -1 scoring differential.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO