The DOE loan officer in high demand

Jigar Shah is a popular guy. He was mobbed at a Stanford University conference last month by companies interested in getting a crack at more than $100 billion in clean energy loans. He's in charge of the Energy Department's Loan Programs Office, which got a huge boost this past year....
Can wild turkeys survive climate change?

How long does it take to cook a wild turkey? It depends who you ask. A chef will suggest popping that bird in the oven for about two hours. Scientists, on the other hand, say it could be decades before North American turkeys are climatologically cooked. “We know climate change...
The Jewish Press

The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XV: Conclusion: A Final Note

*Editor’s Note: Part XV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Without the “prior deprivations, ostracism and institutionalized plunder of the German Jews—in full view and with the increasing approval and complicity of millions of Germans—The Final Solution would not have been possible,” asserted historian Avraham Barkai. [1]
The war on Thanksgiving

For all the made-for-cable talk about a war on Christmas, it’s a war on Thanksgiving that has been raging for years. It’s been waged by big businesses eating up all the holidays that workers should be spending with their friends and families, writes Michael Schaffer in this week’s Capital City column.
The rush to buy and build weapons

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Governments from Ottawa to Oslo are racing to figure out how to more quickly buy and build new weapons as the war in Ukraine drains their stockpiles at an unrelenting pace.
Trudeau takes the stand

THE EDGE OF FARCE — Hands up if this was on your 2022 BINGO card: a lawyer representing the organizers of a convoy that occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly a month facing off against the same prime minister who invoked never-used emergency powers meant to shut down the occupation.
POLITICO Playbook: What Steny Hoyer is thankful for

Over the next two days, four generations will gather at the Southern Maryland home of House Majority Leader STENY HOYER. They’ll dine on all the Thanksgiving classics (ham on Thursday, turkey on Friday due to family travel schedules). They’ll watch a little football. And they’ll say a prayer for those no longer at the holiday table, including Hoyer’s beloved wife, JUDY, who died of cancer 25 years ago.
msn.com

The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist

A veteran sociologist and activist has warned that the US is still on the path to becoming a fascist country. In an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, Frances Fox Piven — an academic once targeted and threatened by far-right figures — warned that Americans should not get complacent after the midterms, where a widely-anticipated red wave for the Republican Party failed to materialize. The GOP, though, did take control of the House.
The neo-libertarian idea behind Musk's Twitter

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. It’s still too early to determine how much, if any, of Washington’s worst fears about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover might come true. But the cheering...
