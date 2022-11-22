Read full article on original website
POLITICO
The DOE loan officer in high demand
Jigar Shah is a popular guy. He was mobbed at a Stanford University conference last month by companies interested in getting a crack at more than $100 billion in clean energy loans. He's in charge of the Energy Department's Loan Programs Office, which got a huge boost this past year....
POLITICO
Can wild turkeys survive climate change?
How long does it take to cook a wild turkey? It depends who you ask. A chef will suggest popping that bird in the oven for about two hours. Scientists, on the other hand, say it could be decades before North American turkeys are climatologically cooked. “We know climate change...
Progressive FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried admits ethical image an act: 'Dumb game we woke westerners play'
Progressive FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, now facing personal and legal ruin after his cryptocurrency exchange collapsed this week, appeared to admit in a new interview that his professed ethics were largely an act, calling it a "dumb game we woke westerners play." Bankman-Fried, 30, became a billionaire founding FTX, and...
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XV: Conclusion: A Final Note
*Editor’s Note: Part XV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Without the “prior deprivations, ostracism and institutionalized plunder of the German Jews—in full view and with the increasing approval and complicity of millions of Germans—The Final Solution would not have been possible,” asserted historian Avraham Barkai. [1]
POLITICO
The war on Thanksgiving
For all the made-for-cable talk about a war on Christmas, it’s a war on Thanksgiving that has been raging for years. It’s been waged by big businesses eating up all the holidays that workers should be spending with their friends and families, writes Michael Schaffer in this week’s Capital City column.
‘They grab their lunches and sit alone’: Russians shunned at global cyber confabs
The frosty situation gives the world even less visibility into Russian cyber operations at a time when it is launching repeated digital strikes in Ukraine.
POLITICO
The rush to buy and build weapons
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Governments from Ottawa to Oslo are racing to figure out how to more quickly buy and build new weapons as the war in Ukraine drains their stockpiles at an unrelenting pace.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Trump world reels after white nationalist dinner
DEMS IN ARRAY — JMart’s latest: “Newsom Told the White House He Won’t Challenge Biden”. California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM: “I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he told JMart on election night. Later that...
POLITICO
Trudeau takes the stand
THE EDGE OF FARCE — Hands up if this was on your 2022 BINGO card: a lawyer representing the organizers of a convoy that occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly a month facing off against the same prime minister who invoked never-used emergency powers meant to shut down the occupation.
Climate Protesters Are Throwing Soup at Art. A Brooklyn Psychologist Is Behind It
The Climate Emergency Fund, led by influential Brooklyn psychologist Margaret Klein Salamon, is backing a new wave of radical protesters.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
France’s Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
France's Culture Ministry has issued a new report recommending that museums tighten their policies after questions were raised about acquisitions by the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a crackdown on art racketeering.
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after anti-lockdown protests
Residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against Urumqi's draconian "zero-COVID" lockdown after an apartment fire killed 10.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: What Steny Hoyer is thankful for
Over the next two days, four generations will gather at the Southern Maryland home of House Majority Leader STENY HOYER. They’ll dine on all the Thanksgiving classics (ham on Thursday, turkey on Friday due to family travel schedules). They’ll watch a little football. And they’ll say a prayer for those no longer at the holiday table, including Hoyer’s beloved wife, JUDY, who died of cancer 25 years ago.
Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses suffered by her party
msn.com
The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist
A veteran sociologist and activist has warned that the US is still on the path to becoming a fascist country. In an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, Frances Fox Piven — an academic once targeted and threatened by far-right figures — warned that Americans should not get complacent after the midterms, where a widely-anticipated red wave for the Republican Party failed to materialize. The GOP, though, did take control of the House.
Weed makes inroads across Europe
Germany is pushing forward with recreational legalization, but most countries are taking a more cautious approach.
U.S. concerned Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine
Officials do not believe there is an imminent threat, but they say Moscow could use the weapons if it continues to lose ground in Ukraine.
Commander of Syrian Kurds calls on Biden to prevent Turkish invasion
Turkey launched a series of deadly airstrikes across Iraq and northern Syria on Tuesday, in retaliation for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul.
POLITICO
The neo-libertarian idea behind Musk's Twitter
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. It’s still too early to determine how much, if any, of Washington’s worst fears about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover might come true. But the cheering...
