Clemson, SC

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Mattie Lee Ellis

Mattie Lee Ellis, 80, of Newport passed from this life on November 19, 2022. She was born on April 29, 1942, to E.G. and Essie (Thompson) Neal. Mattie aka Matt Matt to many was known for her outspoken, kind and motherly demeanor. Mattie was a mother to so many. She always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. Mattie enjoyed cooking, growing plants, working puzzle books and collecting several types of things.
NEWPORT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Corinthia Faye Holt

Corinthia Faye Holt, 56, of Cave City, departed this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was born on June 30, 1966, in Miami, Arizona to Herbert Moore and Della Frances Porter Reid. She is survived by her son, Dwight Moore (Ashley) of Odessa, Texas; brothers, Raymond Moore (Michele) of...
CAVE CITY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Edward O’Neal Gentry

Edward O’Neal Gentry, 93, of Cave City passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born in Cato, Arkansas to Richard Aaron Gentry and Thelma Irene (Thomas) Gentry. Edward was a member of First Baptist Church Cave City. He was a very private and hardworking man; he worked as a typesetter for The Arkansas Gazette from 1963 until 1991. He enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, playing dominos and picking at the guitar. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and loved watching them play. He also loved riding in the side-by-side and watching the deer and turkey from the deck.
CAVE CITY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Benny Wayne Goings, Sr.

Benny Wayne Goings, Sr. 78, of Newark, departed this life on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1944, in Sitka, Arkansas to Glenn Goings and Delphia Sylvia Morgan Goings. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He worked in construction during his working years, and he served...
NEWARK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Two arrested on drug charges after weekend stop in Stone County

Two people recently stopped on traffic violations ended up in the Stone County Jail after authorities say they discovered an assortment of illegal drugs and related items in their vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Kia Optima Saturday night on Highway 5 after they observed it speeding and driving on the...
STONE COUNTY, AR

