Edward O’Neal Gentry, 93, of Cave City passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born in Cato, Arkansas to Richard Aaron Gentry and Thelma Irene (Thomas) Gentry. Edward was a member of First Baptist Church Cave City. He was a very private and hardworking man; he worked as a typesetter for The Arkansas Gazette from 1963 until 1991. He enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, playing dominos and picking at the guitar. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and loved watching them play. He also loved riding in the side-by-side and watching the deer and turkey from the deck.

CAVE CITY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO