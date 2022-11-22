Read full article on original website
Related
Laclede Record
REV. BOBBY JOE KNAPP
Rev. Bobby Joe Knapp, 80, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 3, 1942, near Sleeper, Mo. to Woodrow and Eva Decker Knapp. On July 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lois F. McGuire, and to this union two daughters and one son were born.
Laclede Record
NORMA JEANE CLYDE MILLARD
Norma Jeane Clyde Millard, 93, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Springfield. She was born May 5, 1929, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Ralph A. and Jessie Barber Clyde. On June 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wesley Dean Millard, and to...
Laclede Record
SSG (RET) DENNIS KEITH HEMSTREET
SSG (Ret) Dennis Keith Hemstreet, 77, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his home. He is survived by three children, Christine D. Hutchinson (Dennis) of Waynesville; Rodney Feddar (Becky) of Bloomsburg, Pa., and Ted Fedder (Karen) of Berwick, Pa.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Peggy Paulson (Dennis) of Vernal, Utah; several other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
STEVEN “BUBBLES’’ GEORGE GOGGIL
Steven “Bubbles’’ George Goggil, 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. He was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Peoria, Ill. to Edward Emil and Elizabeth Mae Meyer Goggill, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 10,...
Laclede Record
Lebanon NAMI recognized as outreach champions
Lebanon National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was awarded the Community Outreach Champion at NAMI Missouri's annual conference in October. This honor is in recognition of NAMI Lebanon’s dedication and commitment to identifying and developing programming designed to meet the specific needs of our community. “We have a wonderful...
Laclede Record
MARY KATHLEEN (PHELPS) SASFY
Mary Kathleen (Phelps) Sasfy, 88, of Crocker, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the Rosewood Care Center of Rolla. She is survived by a son, Mark Sasfy (Kathi) of Crocker; eight grandchildren, Victoria Sasfy, John Sims, Jordan Sasfy, Montana Sasfy, Danielle Ploeger (Robert), Kirstin Heaton, Keith Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Moeger and Jackson Ploeger; one sister, Roberta Gibbions of the state of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
Laclede Record
Community volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign
A Christmas tradition is now in progress with people ringing bells and seeking donations outside Walmart. The Salvation Army of Lebanon joins other chapters each year with the tradition of raising funds to help people in need. Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign raised about $68,000 through community donations and 85...
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Veteran Stand Down helps homeless veterans ahead of the holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Homeless and at-risk veterans across the Ozarks should be heading into Thanksgiving equipped with more resources. Multiple community organizations hosted a Veteran Stand Down event Wednesday to offer help. The one-day event, held at the VFW Post 3404, offered veterans hygiene supplies, food and cold weather clothing items and, at a minimum, […]
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Police Chief To Retire By End Of The Year
The City of Lake Ozark Police Chief has announced he will retire at the end of this year. Chief Gary Launderville recently submitted a letter to the city board which met last night. City Administrator Harrison Fry tells KRMS News…“At Tuesday nights Board of Alderman meeting, the board announced that...
One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state. The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month. However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy. Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
lakeexpo.com
Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them
It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
Original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunite at a Springfield wedding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A newlywed Springfield couple thrilled their guests when the original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunited to perform the catchy song during their ceremony. Over the weekend, November 19, Patti Crump Lemons and her husband Nick Sibley directed the original performing artists—as well as the voiceover guy—to perform during their […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
Comments / 1