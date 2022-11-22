Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Holiday spending plan could keep your budget on track this season
InvestigateTV - The National Retail Federation predicted holiday shopping this year will approach $1 Trillion, up 6-8% over 2021. To make sure your holiday budget doesn’t balloon, the best strategy is to make a spending plan. Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, shared several tips...
WIFR
Nonprofits ‘hopeful’ during inflation impacted ‘giving season’
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With holiday season in full swing, charities are ramping up the push for donations. But with uncertain economic conditions across the country, it is unclear just how much giving will happen this year. “You’re hopeful but you’re also being realistic,” said Tom Tighe, president and CEO...
Comments / 0