REV. BOBBY JOE KNAPP
Rev. Bobby Joe Knapp, 80, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 3, 1942, near Sleeper, Mo. to Woodrow and Eva Decker Knapp. On July 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lois F. McGuire, and to this union two daughters and one son were born.
DAVID LEWIS HILL
David Lewis Hill, 72, of Lebanon, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Centralia, Ill. to Roger and Barbara Hussman Hill. David was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara Hill. He was raised in Centralia, Ill....
STEVEN “BUBBLES’’ GEORGE GOGGIL
Steven “Bubbles’’ George Goggil, 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. He was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Peoria, Ill. to Edward Emil and Elizabeth Mae Meyer Goggill, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 10,...
NORMA JEANE CLYDE MILLARD
Norma Jeane Clyde Millard, 93, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Springfield. She was born May 5, 1929, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Ralph A. and Jessie Barber Clyde. On June 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wesley Dean Millard, and to...
SSG (RET) DENNIS KEITH HEMSTREET
SSG (Ret) Dennis Keith Hemstreet, 77, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his home. He is survived by three children, Christine D. Hutchinson (Dennis) of Waynesville; Rodney Feddar (Becky) of Bloomsburg, Pa., and Ted Fedder (Karen) of Berwick, Pa.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Peggy Paulson (Dennis) of Vernal, Utah; several other relatives and friends.
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
Lebanon NAMI recognized as outreach champions
Lebanon National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was awarded the Community Outreach Champion at NAMI Missouri's annual conference in October. This honor is in recognition of NAMI Lebanon’s dedication and commitment to identifying and developing programming designed to meet the specific needs of our community. “We have a wonderful...
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
MARY KATHLEEN (PHELPS) SASFY
Mary Kathleen (Phelps) Sasfy, 88, of Crocker, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the Rosewood Care Center of Rolla. She is survived by a son, Mark Sasfy (Kathi) of Crocker; eight grandchildren, Victoria Sasfy, John Sims, Jordan Sasfy, Montana Sasfy, Danielle Ploeger (Robert), Kirstin Heaton, Keith Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Moeger and Jackson Ploeger; one sister, Roberta Gibbions of the state of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state. The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month. However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy. Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
Community volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign
A Christmas tradition is now in progress with people ringing bells and seeking donations outside Walmart. The Salvation Army of Lebanon joins other chapters each year with the tradition of raising funds to help people in need. Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign raised about $68,000 through community donations and 85...
Veteran Stand Down helps homeless veterans ahead of the holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Homeless and at-risk veterans across the Ozarks should be heading into Thanksgiving equipped with more resources. Multiple community organizations hosted a Veteran Stand Down event Wednesday to offer help. The one-day event, held at the VFW Post 3404, offered veterans hygiene supplies, food and cold weather clothing items and, at a minimum, […]
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
22 Jumping Bass Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
Pre-construction Lakefront Ultramodern Fortress ready in approximately 14 months! This Three-level lakefront property is just off MM 44 and is peaceful and quiet! Starting with a level driveway to an oversized 3-car garage, you are entering into million-dollar vibes! This home boasts 5,900 sq ft with special features such as an exterior elevator for the two lower levels and future dock, 3 living rooms, walk-in closets, 4 electric fireplaces, large pantry, and laundry on every floor. The chef’s dream kitchen comprises of a supersized island, convection oven, extra-large refrigerator & two dishwashers. It also includes 9 bedrooms and 7.5 baths with 5 bedrooms as en-suites. There is a lower level saferoom, outside grill with a sink , and a gorgeous walkout to a deck on each level that is great for entertainment! Want upgrades? For an additional $$ you can have a helipad, inground swimming pool and/or dock! This dream home is a movie star style status so don’t miss out and call today!
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them
It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
