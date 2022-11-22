Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
NORMA JEANE CLYDE MILLARD
Norma Jeane Clyde Millard, 93, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Springfield. She was born May 5, 1929, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Ralph A. and Jessie Barber Clyde. On June 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wesley Dean Millard, and to...
Laclede Record
REV. BOBBY JOE KNAPP
Rev. Bobby Joe Knapp, 80, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 3, 1942, near Sleeper, Mo. to Woodrow and Eva Decker Knapp. On July 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lois F. McGuire, and to this union two daughters and one son were born.
Laclede Record
STEVEN “BUBBLES’’ GEORGE GOGGIL
Steven “Bubbles’’ George Goggil, 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. He was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Peoria, Ill. to Edward Emil and Elizabeth Mae Meyer Goggill, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 10,...
Laclede Record
SSG (RET) DENNIS KEITH HEMSTREET
SSG (Ret) Dennis Keith Hemstreet, 77, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his home. He is survived by three children, Christine D. Hutchinson (Dennis) of Waynesville; Rodney Feddar (Becky) of Bloomsburg, Pa., and Ted Fedder (Karen) of Berwick, Pa.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Peggy Paulson (Dennis) of Vernal, Utah; several other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
Lebanon NAMI recognized as outreach champions
Lebanon National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was awarded the Community Outreach Champion at NAMI Missouri's annual conference in October. This honor is in recognition of NAMI Lebanon’s dedication and commitment to identifying and developing programming designed to meet the specific needs of our community. “We have a wonderful...
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
Laclede Record
MARY KATHLEEN (PHELPS) SASFY
Mary Kathleen (Phelps) Sasfy, 88, of Crocker, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the Rosewood Care Center of Rolla. She is survived by a son, Mark Sasfy (Kathi) of Crocker; eight grandchildren, Victoria Sasfy, John Sims, Jordan Sasfy, Montana Sasfy, Danielle Ploeger (Robert), Kirstin Heaton, Keith Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Moeger and Jackson Ploeger; one sister, Roberta Gibbions of the state of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
KYTV
$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
Veteran Stand Down helps homeless veterans ahead of the holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Homeless and at-risk veterans across the Ozarks should be heading into Thanksgiving equipped with more resources. Multiple community organizations hosted a Veteran Stand Down event Wednesday to offer help. The one-day event, held at the VFW Post 3404, offered veterans hygiene supplies, food and cold weather clothing items and, at a minimum, […]
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state. The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month. However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy. Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
lakeexpo.com
22 Jumping Bass Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
Pre-construction Lakefront Ultramodern Fortress ready in approximately 14 months! This Three-level lakefront property is just off MM 44 and is peaceful and quiet! Starting with a level driveway to an oversized 3-car garage, you are entering into million-dollar vibes! This home boasts 5,900 sq ft with special features such as an exterior elevator for the two lower levels and future dock, 3 living rooms, walk-in closets, 4 electric fireplaces, large pantry, and laundry on every floor. The chef’s dream kitchen comprises of a supersized island, convection oven, extra-large refrigerator & two dishwashers. It also includes 9 bedrooms and 7.5 baths with 5 bedrooms as en-suites. There is a lower level saferoom, outside grill with a sink , and a gorgeous walkout to a deck on each level that is great for entertainment! Want upgrades? For an additional $$ you can have a helipad, inground swimming pool and/or dock! This dream home is a movie star style status so don’t miss out and call today!
Laclede Record
Community volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign
A Christmas tradition is now in progress with people ringing bells and seeking donations outside Walmart. The Salvation Army of Lebanon joins other chapters each year with the tradition of raising funds to help people in need. Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign raised about $68,000 through community donations and 85...
Laclede Record
Senior Angel Tree serves the forgotten
The Rusty Rooster is getting in the Christmas spirit by fostering a way to help others this holiday season. Inside the store, located downtown on Commercial Street, now has its Senior Angel Tree up and ready for community members to visit. Angels on the tree represent several of the residents of Christian Healthcare of Lebanon, North and South. “A lot of them are just wanting clothing, some want DVDs or Christian music, CDs, things like that,” explained store owner Wendy Brown. For more on this story see the LCR.
Buffalo Middle School parent speaks out after daughter endures racial harassment
BUFFALO, Mo.- One parent in Buffalo, Missouri is speaking out after his daughter had become the subject of several racist encounters at school and on the bus. Timothy Alfred says he met with Buffalo Middle School officials to address how his child was being treated. He says it started early this year. “My daughter came […]
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
