FOREST CITY, Iowa – A nonconference trip to Forest City, Iowa, allowed the 23rd-ranked Concordia Men’s Basketball team to work off those holiday meals and put behind the first loss of the season. White hot shooting from Brad Bennett highlighted the 103-61 late afternoon victory over Waldorf University on Saturday (Nov. 26). Bennett produced 15 of his game high 25 points during the second half runaway. As a team, the Bulldogs knocked down 15 treys.

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO