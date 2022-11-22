ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cune.edu

Bennett goes off, Bulldogs net 15 treys in nonconference rout

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A nonconference trip to Forest City, Iowa, allowed the 23rd-ranked Concordia Men’s Basketball team to work off those holiday meals and put behind the first loss of the season. White hot shooting from Brad Bennett highlighted the 103-61 late afternoon victory over Waldorf University on Saturday (Nov. 26). Bennett produced 15 of his game high 25 points during the second half runaway. As a team, the Bulldogs knocked down 15 treys.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Alumni artist Anna Marie Steffenson presents gallery talk on Concordia Nebraska Campus

Alumni artist Anna Marie Steffenson presents gallery talk on Concordia Nebraska Campus. The Concordia Nebraska Department of Art welcomed artist Anna Marie Steffenson to the university on Thursday, November 3. A Concordia Nebraska alumni, Steffenson visited campus for a reception and gallery talk event in conjunction with the three-woman exhibition “Generations,” which was recently on display at the university’s Marxhausen Gallery of Art. In addition to Steffenson’s work, the exhibition also included pieces by Ramona Lapsley and Nora Rolf.
SEWARD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy