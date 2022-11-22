ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Woman charged with murder after the death of her 2-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say 24-year-old Alashia Brown was charged with murder on November 23 after the death of her 2-year-old. Police say detectives were called to a local hospital on Sunday, November 20, for a 2-year-old suffering from an apparent overdose. Officers say Brown was arrested the next day, on November 21, and charged with Criminal Child Abuse 1st Degree.
Husband accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly shooting in Lexington left two families hurting the day before Thanksgiving. At this time, the identity of the woman killed has not yet been released. Lexington police say just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a man called the police saying he shot his wife....
GoFundMe created for Jason Myers’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in North Carolina Tuesday. A GoFundMe has since been created to help his family. Jason, who was working at WBTV at the time of the crash, is remembered as a genuine,...
Sazerac Co. investing $600M in London

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million in barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, which is now the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. The investment will also create up to 50 jobs.
