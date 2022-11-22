Naples doctor arrested for raping two sedated patients

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Naples doctor has been arrested after he incapacitated women using laughing gas before forcibly having sex with them.

The Naples Police Department says Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, of Pura Vida Medical Spa, welcomed the two women, ages 51 and 72, to his practice for a cosmetic procedure.

The first victim said she was prescribed a sedative before arriving at Dr. Salata’s office. She was informed the procedure was painful, so she agreed to use nitrous oxide (laughing gas) to assist with the pain.

Dr. Salata then offered her tequila. The victim stated that the alcohol, laughing gas, and sedative caused her to “blackout” and become unconscious.

When the woman came to, she found Dr. Salata performing oral sex on her. Unable to stop him, the woman fell unconscious again, and when she came to, she found Dr. Salata having sexual intercourse with her.

The second victim also stated that Dr. Salata started using laughing gas and increased the amount after he began to massage her. The woman said she was then raped by Dr. Salata, suffering a bruise on her lip from where he had kissed her.

On both occasions, Dr. Salata was the only medical personnel in the procedure room at the time of the incidents.

Both victims would participate in a Sexual Assault Nurse’s Exam, which would be sent to FDLE for continuing investigation.

Naples Police arrested Dr. Salata, who has been charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person.