On Nov. 4th and Nov. 11th, Concordia Nebraska hosted their annual national band and choir days. In the months leading up to the event, students sent in audition videos for the band and choir. This year the events were hosted on separate days so that students could audition for both events. The choir workshop was hosted Nov. 4th and the band workshop was on Nov. 11th.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO