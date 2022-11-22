ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Bennett goes off, Bulldogs net 15 treys in nonconference rout

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A nonconference trip to Forest City, Iowa, allowed the 23rd-ranked Concordia Men’s Basketball team to work off those holiday meals and put behind the first loss of the season. White hot shooting from Brad Bennett highlighted the 103-61 late afternoon victory over Waldorf University on Saturday (Nov. 26). Bennett produced 15 of his game high 25 points during the second half runaway. As a team, the Bulldogs knocked down 15 treys.
Concordia Hosts 2022 Band and Choir Days

On Nov. 4th and Nov. 11th, Concordia Nebraska hosted their annual national band and choir days. In the months leading up to the event, students sent in audition videos for the band and choir. This year the events were hosted on separate days so that students could audition for both events. The choir workshop was hosted Nov. 4th and the band workshop was on Nov. 11th.
Alumni artist Anna Marie Steffenson presents gallery talk on Concordia Nebraska Campus

Alumni artist Anna Marie Steffenson presents gallery talk on Concordia Nebraska Campus. The Concordia Nebraska Department of Art welcomed artist Anna Marie Steffenson to the university on Thursday, November 3. A Concordia Nebraska alumni, Steffenson visited campus for a reception and gallery talk event in conjunction with the three-woman exhibition “Generations,” which was recently on display at the university’s Marxhausen Gallery of Art. In addition to Steffenson’s work, the exhibition also included pieces by Ramona Lapsley and Nora Rolf.
