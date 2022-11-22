Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Fury: When I Splatter Usyk, They're Gonna Say, 'He Was Too Small! It Was A Mismatch!'
Tyson Fury is more than willing to fight the undefeated two-division champion who beat the other star British heavyweight twice. The unbeaten WBC champion just doesn’t expect to get the credit Fury feels he’d deserve for becoming opponent to hand Oleksandr Usyk his first loss. Fury expects to face Ukraine’s Usyk after he defeats Dereck Chisora for the third time December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, either late in February or early in March.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Wasn't 100% in Bivol Fight, He Can't Give Anything More - I Can!
Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has clarified that he wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to take place in the same division as their first encounter - the light heavyweight limit of 175-pounds. Back in May, Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant twelve round...
Boxing Scene
Mayer Says Baumgardner Does Not 'Deserve' Katie Taylor Fight
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t think Alycia Baumgardner merits a fight with women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor, not when, as Mayer puts it, they still have unfinished business to settle. California’s Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) and Michigan’s Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) encountered each other in the ring last month in...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte A Little Lighter For Jermaine Franklin Fight Than When He Fought Fury
Both Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin wore football shirts of their respective national teams Friday only a few hours before England will face the United States in Qatar, as they weighed in for Saturday’s big heavyweight fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Whyte wore an England shirt and...
Boxing Scene
Parker: I've Wanted To Fight Ryder In Same Sense I Want To Fight All The Top Super Middleweights
Zach Parker never viewed a fight with John Ryder as a priority until it became a means to an end. “I’ve wanted to fight him but in the same sense that I want to fight all the top super middleweights,” Parker told BoxingScene.com. “I was never specifically targeting John Ryder but, sure, it’s been a fight I’ve fancied for a couple of years.”
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte: Deontay Wilder Is Cowardly Con Man, Biggest Fraud In All Of Sport
It would appear Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder won’t be sharing a roast this holiday season. While Whyte is looking to reassert himself as a heavyweight contender once again when he faces off against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, the British boxer is going out of his way to pick a fight with nemesis Deontay Wilder.
Boxing Scene
Prograis: I Wish I Always Had A Nutritionist; Old-School Way Of Making Weight How You Get CTE
Regis Prorgais would’ve been one ornery guy if it were this time a year ago. Not just because, with a weigh-in looming the next afternoon, he’d have had to skip Thanksgiving dinner. But also because until earlier this year, Prograis always attempted to make weight in what the former WBA super lightweight champion calls “the old school” way.
Boxing Scene
Whyte: McGirt Doesn't Try To Change You, He Tries To Make Your Style Stronger
Dillian Whyte says he doesn’t believe he will be kept waiting for as long as before for a world title fight if he can get back to the top of the ranking again. Whyte makes his return to the ring at Wembley Arena on Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, his first fight since being stopped by Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in April.
Boxing Scene
Liam Williams Feels He Would Drill British Rivals: I'd KO Felix Cash, Denzel Bentley
Liam Williams admits his career hangs in the balance as he prepares for a “must-win” return to the ring. But the former world title challenger says that should he get past Nizar Trimech in London on Friday night then he can focus on securing another shot at the middleweight champions.
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: I'm Planning To Take The Fight To John Ryder
If Zach Parker needed any reminding about what he will be fighting for on Saturday night, it came three weeks ago when his partner, Lydia, gave birth to their first child. “It changes your perspective on life,” Parker said. “And it makes you grow up quick. It also gives you something more to fight for.”
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez Is Giving Thurman Little To No Chance Against Spence
Well before Errol Spence Jr. became a unified welterweight champion and pound-for-pound stalwart, the Dallas native called for a showdown against former WBC and WBA champion, Keith Thurman. (photo by Ryan Hafey) But, in spite of Spence’s perpetual callouts, Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) continually turned a blind eye to his...
Boxing Scene
Thammanoon Niyomtrong-Erick Rosa: Terms Reached For WBA Title Bout
A big fight is in store for boxing’s smallest weight division. BoxingScene.com has learned that terms have been reached for a WBA strawweight title consolidation fight between ‘Super’ champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong and secondary titlist Erick ‘Mini Pacman’ Rosa. When the fight takes place, however, will depend on when Niyomtrong is able to secure a travel visa to travel to the U.S.
Boxing Scene
Jermaine Franklin: I'm Coming To Finish Dillian Whyte!
Undefeated heavyweight and Salita Promotions-promoted contender Jermaine Franklin sent a stern warning to Dillian Whyte as he looks to stamp his credentials as a future world champion in their headlining clash this Saturday night taking place at Wembley Arena in London and streaming live on DAZN. “This is my chance...
Boxing Scene
Azea Augustama, Former Olympian, Arrested For Making Threats of Mass Shooting
According to an arrest affidavit, Azea Augustama, who represented Haiti at the 2008 Olympics, has been arrested and accused of threatening to shoot up a gym in South Florida. The former boxer was arrested Tuesday after putting a deposit down to buy an AK-47 and was accused of three felonies - including one count of threatening to kill or do bodily harm, per the affidavit.
Boxing Scene
Yoseline Perez Wins Gold at 2022 Youth World Championships
Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) proved tonight what she has been saying since arriving in La Nucia, Spain to compete at the 2022 Youth World Championships. Perez picked up the featherweight gold medal following the referee stopping the bout during the first round against Asya Ari of Germany, the 2022 Youth European Champion.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Blasts Isaac Cruz: ‘I Turn Pits Into Poodles’
Shakur Stevenson couldn’t help but lash out at some of his divisional rivals. In a recent Instagram Live session, the two-division titlist from Newark, New Jersey, blew off some steam in response to his name cropping up in various matchmaking possibilities. Stevenson especially laid into Mexican pressure fighter Isaac Cruz, who goes by the moniker "Pitbull."
Boxing Scene
Team USA Earns Three Bronze Medals at 2022 Youth World Championships
Team USA had a mixed day of results during the semifinals of the 2022 Youth World Championships, with three boxers earning bronze medals and advancing one to this weekend’s finals in La Nucia, Spain. Featherweight Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) advanced to the championship bout following her walkover victory over...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Beterbiev Fight: It Depends on Our Promoters; Can’t Just Say I Want to Fight This Guy
Dmitry Bivol understands that fighting for the undisputed light heavyweight championship of the world takes more than just personal desire. The WBA light heavyweight titlist from Russia has made it clear that he wants to face countryman Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion, for all the 175-pound belts. Bivol is coming off a pair of sterling wins, a dominant points win over Gilberto Ramirez earlier this month, and a decision over Canelo Alvarez in May.
