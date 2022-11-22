Traveling for Thanksgiving? You could see some rain on your route

After the taste of winter the Miami Valley received last week, a warm up heading towards Thanksgiving is welcomed!

This year, Wednesday through Sunday will feature warmer than normal weather with most spots staying in the 50s.

Here’s a quick breakdown of some popular cities that are drivable this Thanksgiving:

Dayton:

Wednesday: Dry and sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: Cold morning in the 30s. Highs near 60 and dry with clouds increasing. After dinner, some rain showers will move in throughout the night.

Friday: Showers for the morning. Drying out by the afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Cincinnati:

Wednesday: Dry and sunny. Highs near 60.

Thanksgiving: Cool morning in the middle 30s. Clouds increase towards late day. Highs near 60. Rain showers move in at night.

Friday: Showers very early then clouds break into the afternoon. Highs in the middle 50s.

Columbus:

Wednesday: Dry and sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday: Cold morning in the low 30s. Sunshine through most of the day. Highs near 60. Some rain returns late evening.

Friday: Showers through first half of day. Highs in the low 50s.

AIR TRAVEL:

The big travel day on Wednesday will be pretty quiet across the country. There will be snow in the Rockies. A slow moving low pressure system will help spread rain showers and storm across states to our south and west on Thanksgiving.

It will shift northeast and bring more rain to the Miami Valley and the northeastern US again Saturday night and Sunday.

