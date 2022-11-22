Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
New majority on Sarasota County school board looks to remove superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. - Following the November election, the new Sarasota County school board has a solid majority of conservatives who said they would address the concerns of parents who felt neglected by the previous board. Now that two new Sarasota County School Board members have been sworn in, they're doing...
WINKNEWS.com
Parents of students speak at Lee County school board meeting
On Tuesday night, the Lee County school board held a meeting for parents, students, and teachers of the schools that received the most damage can tell the board how they feel. Students, like Casey and Dylan, and their parents love Fort Myers Beach Elementary. “We love it, and we miss...
usf.edu
Sarasota School Board to consider firing superintendent
Two new members were sworn into the Sarasota School Board Tuesday. They took no time in taking aim at school superintendent Brennan Asplen. Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos were sworn in, joining fellow conservatives Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler. Rose asked for a special board meeting to consider firing Asplen.
WINKNEWS.com
Community members pay their respects at memorial for Deputy Christopher Taylor
Why do we lay flowers for those we’ve lost? Clover Joscph and her mom said to offer a little comfort to those who are still here, grieving. “We wanted to pay our respects to this family for [the] biggest sacrifice he could ever make,” said Joscph’s mom.
WINKNEWS.com
Brian Rist; helping the community through his business and philanthropy
The owner of Storm Smart has built an empire providing materials to keep your home safe in hurricanes. Now Brian Rist is looking at how he makes long-term impacts in our community through philanthropy. WINK News sat down with the businessman who’s sharing his wealth and knowledge. Any Friday...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children
The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
Naples, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
usf.edu
How a Port Charlotte woman is finding gratitude after Hurricane Ian
Finding gratitude may not come so easy for many storm-weary residents. Jacqui Clarke-Naklin is counting her blessings and not her losses. As Jacqui Clarke-Naklin got closer to the heaping mountain of furniture, she stared at a husk of a house that once provided rest and comfort to a family. The 69-year-old breaks the silence.
WINKNEWS.com
Families in need receive Thanksgiving meals
Fresh Thanksgiving meals were delivered to thirteen families in need by volunteers in Southwest Florida. Deborah Mecalo knows what the meaning of Thanksgiving is. “I am thankful for everybody that I have met throughout this journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this far as I am now,” Mecalo said.
Mysuncoast.com
Parents of North Port teens killed in crash speak about the girls’ legacies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parents are living every parent’s worst nightmare. On Tuesday Eva and John, had to bury their daughters, 17-year-old Sophia and 16-year-old Nicole. The family asked ABC7 not to post their last names. “It’s terrible, we lost our girls, I miss them so much, they...
WINKNEWS.com
Renewed push for highway safety highlighted by deputy’s death
There’s a new push to improve highway safety as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the community mourn the loss of a 23-year-old deputy. Anyone who drives on the interstate can see the need. On Tuesday night, Deputy Christopher Taylor was killed on the side of the road, where he should have been safe.
Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue
SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for our area and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from when people book a room. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things needed in the community.
businessobserverfl.com
New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened
After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
WINKNEWS.com
2022 Lee County Tax bills getting mailed Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 538,000 property tax bills will be mailed to home and business owners in Lee County. According to the Lee County Tax Collector, these bills reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022, when Florida law required them to be assessed. They...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Parks & Recreation winter season events
The Lee County Parks & Recreation Department is holding several winter events for the public throughout December. On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be a North Fort Myers Breakfast with Santa at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.
WINKNEWS.com
No bond, 6 charges for woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy in DUI crash
A woman accused of killing a Charlotte County deputy in a DUI crash on I-75 faces six charges and will be held without bond. Cassandra Smith, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, faced Judge Geoffrey Gentile on Thursday morning after a crash that killed 23-year-old Deputy Christopher Taylor during a traffic stop. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed by SUV on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by an 18-year-old from Punta Gorda was traveling west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road, around 9:40 p.m. a 52-year-old woman from Punta Gorda was walking in the eastbound lane of Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee tax discount deadline approaching
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County reminds property owners they have until Dec. 1 to get a 4% discount on their property tax bills. Property owners who pay their bill by Dec. 1 will receive the 4% discount for 2022. Online payments may be made that day until 11:59 p.m., and mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount.
fox13news.com
1 lane opens after crash closes I-75N near Ellenton exit in Manatee County
ELLENTON, Fla. - One lane of northbound traffic has reopened after a crash closed Interstate 75 on the bridge near the Ellenton exit in Manatee County Friday. Florida 511 traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill for about 7 miles south of mile marker 224. Officials said at least one...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests four in unlicensed contracting sting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in the aftermath of Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After the devastating property damage caused by the category 4 storm, the sheriff’s office planned an...
