Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Parents of students speak at Lee County school board meeting

On Tuesday night, the Lee County school board held a meeting for parents, students, and teachers of the schools that received the most damage can tell the board how they feel. Students, like Casey and Dylan, and their parents love Fort Myers Beach Elementary. “We love it, and we miss...
LEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota School Board to consider firing superintendent

Two new members were sworn into the Sarasota School Board Tuesday. They took no time in taking aim at school superintendent Brennan Asplen. Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos were sworn in, joining fellow conservatives Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler. Rose asked for a special board meeting to consider firing Asplen.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
LEE COUNTY, FL
High School Football PRO

Naples, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NAPLES, FL
usf.edu

How a Port Charlotte woman is finding gratitude after Hurricane Ian

Finding gratitude may not come so easy for many storm-weary residents. Jacqui Clarke-Naklin is counting her blessings and not her losses. As Jacqui Clarke-Naklin got closer to the heaping mountain of furniture, she stared at a husk of a house that once provided rest and comfort to a family. The 69-year-old breaks the silence.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Families in need receive Thanksgiving meals

Fresh Thanksgiving meals were delivered to thirteen families in need by volunteers in Southwest Florida. Deborah Mecalo knows what the meaning of Thanksgiving is. “I am thankful for everybody that I have met throughout this journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this far as I am now,” Mecalo said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Renewed push for highway safety highlighted by deputy’s death

There’s a new push to improve highway safety as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the community mourn the loss of a 23-year-old deputy. Anyone who drives on the interstate can see the need. On Tuesday night, Deputy Christopher Taylor was killed on the side of the road, where he should have been safe.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for our area and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from when people book a room. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things needed in the community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened

After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2022 Lee County Tax bills getting mailed Wednesday

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 538,000 property tax bills will be mailed to home and business owners in Lee County. According to the Lee County Tax Collector, these bills reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022, when Florida law required them to be assessed. They...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Parks & Recreation winter season events

The Lee County Parks & Recreation Department is holding several winter events for the public throughout December. On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be a North Fort Myers Breakfast with Santa at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian killed by SUV on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by an 18-year-old from Punta Gorda was traveling west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road, around 9:40 p.m. a 52-year-old woman from Punta Gorda was walking in the eastbound lane of Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee tax discount deadline approaching

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County reminds property owners they have until Dec. 1 to get a 4% discount on their property tax bills. Property owners who pay their bill by Dec. 1 will receive the 4% discount for 2022. Online payments may be made that day until 11:59 p.m., and mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount.
BRADENTON, FL

