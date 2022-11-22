ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Industry pushes back on Schumer and Cornyn’s Chinese chip crackdown

A coalition of defense, tech and business trade groups is pushing back on an effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) to include a ban on U.S. government business with Chinese chipmakers in the final version of the annual defense policy bill.
POLITICO Playbook: What Steny Hoyer is thankful for

Over the next two days, four generations will gather at the Southern Maryland home of House Majority Leader STENY HOYER. They’ll dine on all the Thanksgiving classics (ham on Thursday, turkey on Friday due to family travel schedules). They’ll watch a little football. And they’ll say a prayer for those no longer at the holiday table, including Hoyer’s beloved wife, JUDY, who died of cancer 25 years ago.
What Syria's war has to teach about mental health

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off tomorrow and Friday for Thanksgiving but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. As deputy coordinator for countering violent extremism and terrorist detentions at the State Department, Ian Moss is working to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters and their family members, which includes providing them with social and mental health resources.
The rush to buy and build weapons

Governments from Ottawa to Oslo are racing to figure out how to more quickly buy and build new weapons as the war in Ukraine drains their stockpiles at an unrelenting pace.
The war on Thanksgiving

For all the made-for-cable talk about a war on Christmas, it’s a war on Thanksgiving that has been raging for years. It’s been waged by big businesses eating up all the holidays that workers should be spending with their friends and families, writes Michael Schaffer in this week’s Capital City column.
What 2022 tells us about the 2024 electoral map

THE NARROW PATH — Iowa, Florida, and Ohio are gone. Minnesota is fool’s gold for Republicans. Texas remains out of reach for Democrats. These are some of the early signs from the midterm election results, which provide some clues about the outline of the presidential battleground map in 2024.
The DOE loan officer in high demand

Jigar Shah is a popular guy. He was mobbed at a Stanford University conference last month by companies interested in getting a crack at more than $100 billion in clean energy loans. He's in charge of the Energy Department's Loan Programs Office, which got a huge boost this past year....
Can wild turkeys survive climate change?

How long does it take to cook a wild turkey? It depends who you ask. A chef will suggest popping that bird in the oven for about two hours. Scientists, on the other hand, say it could be decades before North American turkeys are climatologically cooked. “We know climate change...
Again, and again, and again, and again…

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday, but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28.
