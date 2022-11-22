Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Industry pushes back on Schumer and Cornyn’s Chinese chip crackdown
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. INDUSTRY PUSHES BACK ON PROPOSED CHINESE CHIP BAN IN NDAA: A coalition of defense, tech and business trade groups is pushing back on an effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) to include a ban on U.S. government business with Chinese chipmakers in the final version of the annual defense policy bill.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: What Steny Hoyer is thankful for
Over the next two days, four generations will gather at the Southern Maryland home of House Majority Leader STENY HOYER. They’ll dine on all the Thanksgiving classics (ham on Thursday, turkey on Friday due to family travel schedules). They’ll watch a little football. And they’ll say a prayer for those no longer at the holiday table, including Hoyer’s beloved wife, JUDY, who died of cancer 25 years ago.
POLITICO
What Syria's war has to teach about mental health
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off tomorrow and Friday for Thanksgiving but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. As deputy coordinator for countering violent extremism and terrorist detentions at the State Department, Ian Moss is working to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters and their family members, which includes providing them with social and mental health resources.
Biden administration preps for a rocky end to Trump-era immigration rule
The president had pushed for an end to Title 42. Now that it’s nearing, some tough decisions must be made.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Trump world reels after white nationalist dinner
DEMS IN ARRAY — JMart’s latest: “Newsom Told the White House He Won’t Challenge Biden”. California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM: “I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he told JMart on election night. Later that...
POLITICO
The rush to buy and build weapons
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Governments from Ottawa to Oslo are racing to figure out how to more quickly buy and build new weapons as the war in Ukraine drains their stockpiles at an unrelenting pace.
Murkowski, Peltola win in Alaska
The Senate incumbent fended off a Trump-backed challenger, while voters returned the Democratic House member for a full term.
POLITICO
The war on Thanksgiving
For all the made-for-cable talk about a war on Christmas, it’s a war on Thanksgiving that has been raging for years. It’s been waged by big businesses eating up all the holidays that workers should be spending with their friends and families, writes Michael Schaffer in this week’s Capital City column.
Climate advocates see a path forward in the farm bill: Lining farmers’ pockets
Republicans are skeptical of making the farm bill a climate bill, but a group of lobbyists thinks they’ve struck gold with a message even the most skeptical can't hate: Regenerative agriculture will make farmers richer.
Bipartisan band of brothers: The West Point grads coming to Congress
Cross-aisle bonds between Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.) and Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) were forged in the same class at the storied military academy.
POLITICO
What 2022 tells us about the 2024 electoral map
THE NARROW PATH — Iowa, Florida, and Ohio are gone. Minnesota is fool’s gold for Republicans. Texas remains out of reach for Democrats. These are some of the early signs from the midterm election results, which provide some clues about the outline of the presidential battleground map in 2024.
Opinion | An Early Clue on Trump’s Republican Support
To win the presidential nomination, it helps to know some math.
POLITICO
The DOE loan officer in high demand
Jigar Shah is a popular guy. He was mobbed at a Stanford University conference last month by companies interested in getting a crack at more than $100 billion in clean energy loans. He's in charge of the Energy Department's Loan Programs Office, which got a huge boost this past year....
A Progressive Latina Thinks Democrats Are Blowing It with Hispanic Voters
Delia Ramirez won her suburban Chicago district with a strong progressive message. She thinks it’s the key to stemming gains by the GOP.
How redistricting shaped the midterms
The first election held under new congressional maps reflected both parties' successes in shaping the House landscape for the next decade.
The lame duck could be the last chance for election funding before 2024
Advocates are pleading for money now, warning the divided Congress may turn them away next year.
U.S. concerned Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine
Officials do not believe there is an imminent threat, but they say Moscow could use the weapons if it continues to lose ground in Ukraine.
POLITICO
Can wild turkeys survive climate change?
How long does it take to cook a wild turkey? It depends who you ask. A chef will suggest popping that bird in the oven for about two hours. Scientists, on the other hand, say it could be decades before North American turkeys are climatologically cooked. “We know climate change...
POLITICO
Again, and again, and again, and again…
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday, but back to our normal...
Comments / 1