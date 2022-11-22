Read full article on original website
Kimberly Ochelli
3d ago
We can’t go one day in our city without some kind of gun violence. A very sad reality ☹️
wgxa.tv
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
Wrong-way crash kills 3 on central Georgia interstate
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on. Both the unnamed driver […]
Bibb deputies say victim of shooting on Houston Avenue is 12-years-old
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated assault that occurred in the 3400 block of Houston Ave on Wednesday. Bibb Deputies received a call for a car crash just after 4 Wednesday afternoon. On the way to the scene Bibb...
wgxa.tv
Victims identified:DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 3:00 PM (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the persons involved in the fatal collision on I-75 as 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida, and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta. Both Waite and Anderson were traveling in the Toyota Camry. The 27-year-old driver of the Chevy Tahoe...
41nbc.com
2 shot at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
41nbc.com
GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
allongeorgia.com
U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation
According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
Man hospitalized after being shot on Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a car accident on Houston Avenue when another call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in stable condition.
5-Year-Old Carmyn Anderson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The crash happened on I-75 southbound at Bass Road around 4 a.m. in Bibb County. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Toyota Camry traveling southbound.
12-year-old injured when shots fired after car crash on Houston Avenue
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Ave on Wednesday. Bibb deputies originally received a call for a car crash just after 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue on Wednesday, according to a press release.
wgxa.tv
12-year-old shot in stolen car after wreck near Pendleton Homes
MACON, Ga. -- New reports reveal a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Avenue in Macon on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were heading to Houston Ave for a car crash when they received a call that shots had been fired. Initially, investigators were unsure if the wreck and the shooting were related....
41nbc.com
12-year-old shot while riding in stolen car
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 12-year-old is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:15 deputies were called to Houston Avenue in reference to a car accident. While in route, they received a second call of shots fired in the area. 911 Dispatch then told deputies the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
wgxa.tv
Accident on I-75 Southbound
MONROE COUNTY, GA. (WGXA) -- Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reported a crash on I-75 Southbound at SR 18/Dames Ferry Rd. Two lanes are blocked. Please drive alert and avoid the area if possible. More information will be provided when available.
16-Year-Old Died In An ATV Crash In Hancock County (Sparta, GA)
Troopers responded to an ATV crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County after 11 p.m. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control of the ATV and overturned.
wgxa.tv
Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
wgxa.tv
'Thank you WGXA': Business owner recovers stolen U-Haul truck after seeing it on news
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- When U-Haul business owner Napoleon Daniely turned on the afternoon news, he didn't expect to find what he was looking for. "I was just shocked," exclaimed Daniely. To Daniely's surprise, after watching our exclusive coverage of a Tuesday morning shooting in north Macon, he found his stolen...
