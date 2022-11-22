ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Kimberly Ochelli
3d ago

We can’t go one day in our city without some kind of gun violence. A very sad reality ☹️

wgxa.tv

Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Wrong-way crash kills 3 on central Georgia interstate

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on. Both the unnamed driver […]
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2 shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
COCHRAN, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
13WMAZ

Man hospitalized after being shot on Houston Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a car accident on Houston Avenue when another call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in stable condition.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

12-year-old shot in stolen car after wreck near Pendleton Homes

MACON, Ga. -- New reports reveal a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Avenue in Macon on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were heading to Houston Ave for a car crash when they received a call that shots had been fired. Initially, investigators were unsure if the wreck and the shooting were related....
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

12-year-old shot while riding in stolen car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 12-year-old is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:15 deputies were called to Houston Avenue in reference to a car accident. While in route, they received a second call of shots fired in the area. 911 Dispatch then told deputies the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Accident on I-75 Southbound

MONROE COUNTY, GA. (WGXA) -- Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reported a crash on I-75 Southbound at SR 18/Dames Ferry Rd. Two lanes are blocked. Please drive alert and avoid the area if possible. More information will be provided when available.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

