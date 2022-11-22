Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A Twitter executive has won a court injunction stopping Elon Musk from firing her, report says
Twitter's global public policy VP, Sinead McSweeney, said she didn't resign or respond to Elon Musk's ultimatum email, the Irish Times reported.
Elon Musk says he would make his own smart phone if app stores ban Twitter
Elon Musk said he would make his own smartphone if Google and Apple were to ban Twitter from their app stores. Musk said in a tweet responding to conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler that he hopes the situation does not come to that, but he will make that decision if necessary.
MySanAntonio
Dual Twitter headquarters in Texas and California? Elon Musk is considering it.
There's been a big push from some Texans for Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk to open a headquarters for the social media service in the Lone Star State, and a new report says the world's richest man might actually be considering it. During an all-hands meeting with employees this week, Musk said there are currently "no plans" to fully move the company out of San Francisco, but that it could make sense for the company to be "dual-headquartered" in California and Texas, according to a report from The Verge.
MySanAntonio
Musk says Twitter will relaunch verified service next week
Elon Musk has said Twitter will launch its new Verified services next Friday, after a series of delays and mishaps over fake accounts. Twitter had earlier suspended the $8 subscription program to combat a growing problem of users impersonating major brands. Twitter Verified is Musk's attempt to distinguish between different...
MySanAntonio
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Iran's Khamenei says negotiating with US won't end recent 'troubles'
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that negotiating with the United States would not put an end to the "troubles" that have rocked the Islamic republic over the past two months. "Some tell us in newspapers or on the internet that to put an end to the troubles that started a few weeks ago, all that's needed is to resolve your problem with America and listen to the voice of the nation," Khamenei said.
