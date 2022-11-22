There's been a big push from some Texans for Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk to open a headquarters for the social media service in the Lone Star State, and a new report says the world's richest man might actually be considering it. During an all-hands meeting with employees this week, Musk said there are currently "no plans" to fully move the company out of San Francisco, but that it could make sense for the company to be "dual-headquartered" in California and Texas, according to a report from The Verge.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO