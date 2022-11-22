ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer County, MI

The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats

Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
whmi.com

Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project

Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Wyandotte DDA cancels 2022 New Year’s Eve event

WYANDOTTE – The city’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event in 2022 has been canceled due to “several challenging circumstances,” Downtown Development Authority Director Joe Gruber told the City Council Nov. 21. He noted in a Nov. 21 memo to the council that plans are...
WYANDOTTE, MI

