‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Gives Birth To Twin Sons: ‘I’m So Happy My Boys Are Here’

Image Credit: TLC

Congratulations to Mykelti Brown and her husband Antonio Padron! The Sister Wives star gave birth to twin sons, her second and third kids, on Thursday, November 17. Mykelti and her husband announced that she’d had the kids in a statement to TLC. “I’m so happy my boys are finally here and we’re all doing well,” she said.

The couple already have a one-year-old daughter Avalon. The pair shared that they named the twins Archer Banks and Ace McCord. Archer was born first, followed shortly by his brother. Antonio also said that he was happy to have two boys. “I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!” he told TLC.

TLC also shared photos of the boys with their mom and dad, and the couple looked very happy to meet their newborns. Mykelti announced that the pair were expecting twins in an Instagram post in June. “Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings,” she wrote in the caption.

Mykelti shared a few updates of herself and how the twins were doing in the lead-up to giving birth. The couple revealed that they were expecting boys in an August Instagram post. She joked about how excited their daughter was to be a big sister. “It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys. We haven’t figured out names but we’re excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around,” she wrote.

Mykelti and Tony have been married since 2016. (TLC)

The reality star posted a photo showing off her baby bump in October. “My twin boys are doing great,” she wrote, before explaining how far along the twins were and how her body was feeling. ” I’m really uncomfortable and don’t sleep well. But I have anywhere from today to three weeks left, so there’s an end in sight. Then a whole new and exciting/difficult challenge starts.”

With the pregnancy announcement, Mykelti’s mom Christine Brown, who separated from her dad Kody about a year ago, congratulated her daughter on the exciting new chapter. “Mykelti is having TWINS!! We’re so excited! It’s incredible being an Oma and now we’ll have TWO MORE!” she wrote in an Instagram post.