Conrad’s Festival’s A Ball
Conrad's spectacular "Festival of Trees" along with wreaths, holiday decor, & LIVE auction action's set for NEXT Saturday, the 3rd. You'll enjoy viewing all the items while sampling the wine & beer tasting NEXT Saturday night, December 3rd, from 5:30, to 7. The LIVE auction kicks off with a bang at 7 o'clock SHARP at Norley Hall. Don't worry about a thing, there's NO entry fee. "I" submit, our 20-23 Christmas season's going to be a much needed well deserved treat in our Golden Triangle.
Turkey THIS Week-Chili Next
Our Big Sky 22/23, holiday season's going full tilt...turkey tomorrow, chili NEXT Friday! The Dutton Civic Club's invited us all to their 6th Annual Chili Cook-off next Friday, the 2nd. Chili entries are $10, & contestants should register in advance, & plan on bringing along at least 6, quarts of their chili. Free will donations will be gladly accepted for tasting. There'll be music too, with Badger Creek. Over at the Legion Bar, it will be like our K96 FM..."Wide Open!" Registration's from 4:30, until 5:30, on Friday, the 2nd, with judging at 7. For more information, please call Lily at 788 3512, or Betty at 868 5772. Enjoy you Thanksgiving turkey dinner tomorrow, but try to save some room for the chili in Dutton next Friday...
FREE Turkey For Seniors In Valier
Thursday's Thanksgiving lunch will be "on the house" for Valier's senior citizens. Actually, the turkey ISN'T on the house...rather it's be at the Panther Cafe. Thursday's Thanksgiving lunch is all thanks to the Panther, & L & L Automotive. You'll want to call the Panther, at 279 3352, this week to reserve your meal with all the fixings & dessert too. Happy Thanksgiving to our senior citizens from the Panther & L & L Automotive. Don't eat too much turkey...
At Home Turkey Delivery In CB
Parkview Senior Center over in Cut Bank, will be holding a special Thanksgiving dinner (free will offering) this Thursday afternoon from noon until 4. Don't worry about a thing, if you need, or would like home delivery, simply call 873 2961. Happy Thanksgiving from the Parkview Senior Center.
Home Baked Pies Coming To Shelby
We're having a Thanksgiving Pie Sale Fundraiser in Shelby, this Tuesday! You'll have the opportunity to purchase some real home baked & "specialty" pies from 10 o'clock to 4, Tuesday afternoon at the Whistle Stop across from Northtown Drug, to go with your family's feast on the BIG day. It's a Win-WIN situation for all, as 10% of all the pie proceeds will be donated to our Shelby Turkey Bucks Campaign. Stay warm...
Choteau’s Having Pie & Dessert 2 Days Early
Our good neighbors can enjoy some Thanksgiving pie & dessert a few days ahead of Thanksgiving, this year. It's always good to get in practice for the big day anyway. St. Joseph's Council of Catholic Women plan to host a Thanksgiving Pie & Dessert Sale on Tuesday, afternoon (11/22) from 4, to 7, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church Rectory. Please keep in mind, NO early birds. The festive day of chowing down on the "BIG" bird will be here soon enough...
SBY Senior CTR’S Looking A Lot Like Christmas
The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild will be enjoying their Christmas Dinner MTG** tonight (Tuesday) over at our Shelby Senior Center. There'll be a cool "gift exchange" too.. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a $20, MAX on this deal. Happy Holidays from the Triangle Squares Quilt Guild, & the Shelby Senior Center... **BTW** "MTG" stands for "meeting"...
Sober Life Hi-Line’s Talking Turkey
The Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be helping out at our Sagebrush Food Pantry with turkey baskets NEXT Monday (11/21) afternoon. Group members should report to the pantry by 3:30, next Monday afternoon. Plan on dressing warm & meeting at the back door of the pantry to help out our area families in need for this Thanksgiving season. Why NOT! It IS truly a blessing to give, & that's what we do in our Golden Triangle.
We’re Pullin’ For Pam Turville
A benefit brunch, bake sale & raffle for Pam Turville, & family's been scheduled for this Sunday, the 29th, from 10:30, to 1:30,down at the Dutton Methodist Church. Sunday's proceeds will help defer the costs of an extended stay in Seattle for Pam, & her mom, Verlie, as Pam recovers from a liver transplant procedure. Following Sunday's brunch, you're all invited to stay & join an ecumenical Thanksgiving service. Don't worry about a thing, if you're unable to attend but would like to contribute, you can by making your donation to the Pam Turville Account at ANY Opportunity Bank location . Hang in Pam, all Golden Triangle's pulling for you...
Veterans Eat FREE In Valier
Our good neighbors at the Valier Methodist Church, will be hosting their annual Fall Luncheon. It's set for this Saturday, from 11, to 1:30, & Veterans can eat FREE. Besides the FIVE different soups, the Valier Lutheran Women will be joining in with their bake sale & raffle. Come on down & warm up with some good hot soup & fellowship Saturday.
Cards, Burgers & Dogs & BBQ Too In Shelby
Our Shelby Senior Center's having cards, potluck BBQ, & THEY'RE supplying the burgers & dogs tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon beginning at noon. The cards start rolling at 1, so please be sure & bring along some bucks to buy in for the fun. "If" you can, why not bring along with a dessert to share with good neighbors & friends.
There IS Such A Thing As A “FREE LUNCH!”
Our good friend & neighbor, Lena Tronson, down at Shelby's Smile Shop" is offering a FREE lunch for ALL veterans tomorrow on Veteran's Day! Once again, a luncheon for ALL veterans will be available from 11, until 2. ANY veteran of active service members at the luncheon's invited to bring along a photo of themselves, can have Lena copy it & displayed on the Smile Shop Military Wall. Please keep in mind, active military & civilians are also invited to wear RED in honor of RED Fridays, which stands for, "Remember Everyone Deployed,"...there'll be a Smile Shop discount every Friday, through the year to for who wears red. "ME?" I've got my RED long johns on, so rattle the skillet Lena, I'm on my way down...
Veteran’s Day Pancakes-GALATA Style
The Galata Area Eagle Scouts will be serving up their Veteran's Day Pancake Supper this Friday night from 5, to 9, up at the Galata Community Hall. After the supper, a short program will be presented. All proceeds will benefit Boy's State, and our Montana Veteran's Memorial Flag here in Shelby.
We Have Weather AND Cancellations
The Sunburst Senior Center has CANCELLED flu shots as well as lunch for today Tuesday) at the center. Over in Sunburst, the Sunburst Science students have postponed their spaghetti dinner scheduled for this evening until Wednesday night the 16th. We're a hale & hearty lot here in northcentral Montana, & we're set & ready to meet Winter 23, head on!
It’s A 1st For CB!
Logan Health-Cut Bank's hosting their First Annual Toy Drive for the community. Donations are already being accepted at Billman's, True Value, Stockman Bank, & First Interstate Bank in Cut Bank. The DEADLINE for applications is NEXT Friday, the 18th, & that's why we've invited Nina McKenzie from Logan Health-Cut Bank, to join us on the Puff Man Show this afternoon at 2:30, to share the details with our listeners. Let's all join with Logan Health-Cut Bank, & help old Santa make some real Christmas magic for our Golden Triangle families in need...
Clean & Sober In Cut Bank
The 1st Annual Halloween Social Sobriety Dance is set for THIS Saturday night in Cut Bank. All the Halloween FUN starts at 7, at the Cut Bank Civic Center. There'll be some cool contests as well as door prizes, snacks & beverages. Saturday's night dance is an alcohol & drug free event. The cover charge is only 1 can of nonperishable food...IF you can, if not, don't worry about a thing, simply come on over & have some clean & sober fun...
Cut Bank Goes BIZARRE!
Cut Bank's Holiday Bazaar's tomorrow (Saturday,) from 9, to 3:30. Over 100 vendors will selling their wares along with food, old Santa Claus, & a raffle too. Of course, at a Cut Bank Holiday Bazaar, the cheesecake bakeoff seems to be the highlight of the day. Come tomorrow, why not put the family in the car & motor on over to the bazaar.
