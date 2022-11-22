Read full article on original website
Pre-Trial Hearing for Suspended Hillsborough Prosecutor
Judge may decide whether Governor DeSantis must testify
St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars in Alachua County after authorities said he allegedly put a hatchet through a woman's head a couple of days before Thanksgiving. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home...
MSNBC
Prosecutors drop case against man caught up in DeSantis stunt
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in August, making what he seemed to think was an important announcement: The Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security — a well-funded office he created to pursue a problem that didn’t appear to exist in any meaningful way — had found roughly 20 people who voted illegally in 2020.
North Redington Shores man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire, fraud schemes
TAMPA, Fla. — A 24-year-old Pinellas County man pleaded guilty in two cases against him, the Department of Justice announced this week. Alexander Lesczcynski pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering in one case, according to the DOJ. In a second case, Lesczcynski pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire and obstruction of justice.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
Hillsborough school resource deputies get new ballistic shields
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday it received its first shipment of ballistic shields for School Resource Deputies (SRD) in the case of an active shooter situation.
businessobserverfl.com
Pinellas County man pleads guilty to PPP fraud, murder-for-hire charges
Alexander Leszczynski, a resident of North Redington Beach in Pinellas County, has pleaded guilty to charges filed against him in two separate cases. One involves his attempt to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program and obtain ownership of 10 properties, collectively valued at more than $300 million, via fake warranty deeds; the other arose while he was in jail and attempted to hire a hitman to kill two victims of his fraudulent activities.
Charges dropped against Florida man accused of illegally voting in 2020
Charges against a man accused by Governor Ron DeSantis of committing voter fraud were dropped by prosecutors on Monday.
20-year-old charged with attempted murder in Bradenton shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old accused of shooting another man during an argument on Thanksgiving Day. Jahmari Mays was charged with attempted murder, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The 23-year-old who he allegedly shot is at the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
Young Psychic Scammer on trial.Photo byGloria Gomez. TAMPA, Florida: In Hillsborough County, a tangled story about a young bride, her wealthy husband, and a psychic took another twist.
Arrest made after woman found with hatchet protruding from head in Pinellas Co.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found Tuesday with a hatchet protruding from her head, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
WSVN-TV
DeSantis replaces ousted Miami-Dade Commissioner Martinez with former Florida House candidate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a replacement for an ousted Miami-Dade commissioner. The governor had suspended District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez back in September. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that Martinez’s replacement is attorney Roberto Gonzalez. Gonzalez ran for the Florida House of Representatives earlier...
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Tampa bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the "N-word" before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
Ybor City business managers, police ‘disagree’ over crime levels, officer presence
Are enough police out in Ybor City? Some business leaders say 'no' but police disagree, saying they're out in force and will continue to be.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Do domestic violence calls increase or decrease during holidays?
Mindy Murphy is the president and CEO of the Spring of Tampa, the certified domestic violence center for Hillsborough County. She says research shows domestic violence doesn't necessarily increase during the holidays.
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
