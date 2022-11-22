Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving at Cherry St Mission
Free Thanksgiving meals bring communities together throughout NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission continued its 75-year-old tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving lunch for those in need in the community. On the menu were Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Hundreds of hungry people piled in the doors from 12 pm-1 pm. “All...
Family House serves as a homeless shelter for all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hanging out with family for the holidays can feel like a chore; but for some, it’s all they have. Lexie Thomas and her son, Levi, were evicted from their home in early September. They’ve bounced around from place to place ever since and, on Tuesday, they landed at Family House.
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Express Yourself: Finding the right gift for friends & family
Turkey Trot to be held in honor of BGSU student killed in September crash
OBERLIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The DRW Family Foundation is holding a Turkey Trot in honor of a BGSU student who was killed in a car accident in September. The Turkey Trot will take place on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning, at the Firelands High School Campus located at 10643 Vermillion Road in Oberlin, Ohio. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. The event will include a 5K family friendly run and a one mile walk/run and will also include refreshments and snacks.
13abc Pictures of the Week: Nov. 25, 2022
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - - St. Joan of Arc Parish. 5856 Heatherdowns, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 1501 Monroe St., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 670 Phillips Ave. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo
How to help local families in need this holiday season
How to help local families in need this holiday season
Victory Center Gives Away Two-Thousandth Free Wig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donna Meyer was vacationing with her family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when her hair began falling out. At first, she thought bugs were swarming her; later, she realized the tickling feeling was her own hair, detaching from her scalp and floating to the ground. The...
Thanksgiving Meals
Ethan helps cook Thanksgiving meals with MLK Kitchen for the Poor. The MLK Kitchen for the Poor offers a Thanksgiving feast every year for those in need. It's located at 650 Vance Street in Toledo.
Gov. DeWine and Gov. Whitmer make a bet on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between The Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. “With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and...
Ohio Campus Safety Grant money awarded to Terra State
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Campus Safety Grant Program has awarded thousands in funding for Terra State Community College. A spokesperson with Terra State said the program awarded $338,598 to the college. “It is a true honor to be awarded the campus safety grant from the Ohio Department of...
Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day. The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
Volunteers construct ramp for 77-year-old after she was ripped off by a bogus contractor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rosemary Wyatt says this Thanksgiving is already one to remember. “I was laying in the bed thinking for Thanksgiving, and I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got too many things to be thankful for,’ and I really thank Him for the volunteers and the sacrifices that they made,” said Wyatt.
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
