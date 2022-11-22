MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every year, the New Ulm Community Center puts together about 1,000 free meals for community members. “It’s a community dinner,” said Les Schultz, “Sometimes we have people that may not have a home, maybe living by themselves or they cannot afford a meal or we have a few homeless people that actually come and everybody’s welcome. Everybody in our community is welcome. We all sit amongst each other and we enjoy a nice dinner.”

NEW ULM, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO