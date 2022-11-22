ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Twitter Puzzled by Russell Westbrook's Minutes in Win In LeBron James' Return

The Los Angeles Lakers won their fourth game in five tries after defeating the host San Antonio Spurs 105-94 in a wire-to-wire victory on Friday at AT&T Center. Anthony Davis continued his torrid stretch with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. LeBron James posted 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists but had nine turnovers in his return from an adductor strain that cost him five games.
How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal

Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
Report: Hornets' Gordon Hayward Out Indefinitely After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his left shoulder, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Hayward was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Spectrum Center with what was believed to be a left shoulder contusion, but he was eventually ruled out for the contest.
Dwight Howard Tells Shaquille O'Neal to 'Stop Hating' on Him Playing in Taiwan

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has fired back at Shaquille O'Neal for his criticism of Howard for playing basketball in Taiwan. On Thursday's episode of The Big Podcast (h/t Daniela Perez of SI.com), O'Neal didn't want to give Howard credit for his dominant play for the Taoyuan Leopards. "You should...
Pelicans' CJ McCollum Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Out vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum will miss Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. McCollum didn't have an easy 2021-22 season. He missed almost all of December and half of January...
