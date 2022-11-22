ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova vs. Iowa State Preview

The Match-Up: Villanova (2-12 overall, Receiving Votes in AP Poll, #32 kenpom) battles Iowa State (3-0 overall, #54 kenpom) on Thanksgiving afternoon as part of the PKI bracket in the PK85 event. In his second season at Iowa State, Head Coach, T.J. Otzelberger has a 25-13 record with a Cyclone team noted for playing stout defense. So are this season, Iowa State has posted three home wins - pounding IUPUI, 88-39, then hammering North Carolina A&T, 80-43 before beating Milwaukee in a more competitive, 68-53 tilt.
Washington Wins 71-62 Over Fordham in First Road Contest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Washington women's basketball team (5-0) defeated Fordham (3-3) 71-62 in their first game at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic on Friday afternoon. It was a total team effort as the Huskies maintained the lead after every quarter in their first road contest of the season during a physical game.
