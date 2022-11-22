Read full article on original website
Daily Delivery: Fitz is fired up for Saturday’s HUGE edition of the Wheat State Rivalry at The Bill
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Texas beat Baylor on Friday, making Saturday's annual game between Kansas State and Kansas a must-win for K-State if it wants to advance to the Big 12 Championship next weekend in Arlington, Texas. With Coach Chris Klieman's Wildcats on the cusp of earning a shot to play TCU for the Big 12 title, Lance Leipold's Jayhawks can play spoiler while improving their bowl standing. This is a huge edition of the Wheat State Rivalry between two programs led by coaches who appear to be planning to stick around in the state for many years.
Kansas State vs. Kansas prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 13 best bets from proven model
The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats will try to secure their spot in the Big 12 title game when they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday night. Kansas State has won the past 13 meetings between these teams. Kansas is amid one of its best seasons in recent memory, having already clinched bowl eligibility. The winner will take home The Governer's Cup. Both teams are 7-3-1 against the spread in 2022.
🏀 WBB: K-State returns to Paradise Jam for third time
MANHATTAN, Ks—K-State (5-0) makes its third appearance in the Paradise Jam, as the Wildcats will face Clemson on Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT), Northern Arizona on Friday at 4:45 p.m. (CT) and Arkansas on Saturday at 7 p.m. (CT). • All games of the Paradise Jam can be seen...
What Jerome Tang and players said after Kansas State's 61-59 win against LSU to win the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and players Markquis Nowell and Desi Sills said after the Wildcats' 61-59 victory against LSU to win the Cayman Islands Classic.
How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Kansas at Kansas State
Instant reaction to Lance Leipold's new contract with Kansas. Kansas football (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will look to finish the regular season on a high note on Saturday, as the Jayhawks travel west to take on Kansas State (8-3, 6-2). KU will be looking to notch its first win in the Sunflower Showdown since 2008 and its first road win in the rivalry game since 2007. Overall, KU leads the series with K-State, 65-49. The Jayhawks enter the game off the back of a blowout loss to Texas last week. K-State, on the other hand, enters off the back of a controlling win over West Virginia on the road.
Topeka, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bishop Miege High School football team will have a game with Wamego High School on November 26, 2022, 11:00:00.
Kansas native Justin Aaron advances to the final 10 in ‘The Voice’
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – When we first met Justin Aaron, we knew he had talent. We knew he had great potential. We knew he had a great voice. Now, not only do we know we get at least one more week of him on “The Voice,” we know he’s touching the lives of so […]
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Timmy Hovestadt loves video games, but the 11-year-old would much rather be on the move. “He’s very active,” his dad, Timm Hovestadt, said. “He’s always wanting to do something, always running around playing, whether it’s playing catch outside or just riding his bike.”
Kansas State University College of Agriculture renovating for the future
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is emerging as the world’s foremost location for global food systems and bio-security innovations, and as a premier economic driver for the state of Kansas. The university will do some key renovations and relocate the milling, baking, and feed science building known...
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
Shoe Dept. Encore celebrates Emporia opening
Emporia's newest retail store is now open to the public. Shoe Dept. Encore opened Wednesday in the Emporia Pavilions at 2632 W. 24th Ave. The store joins 1,100 locations around the country, according to district manager Mike Zwiener. "We're a family-owned operation that started in 1915," he said. "It's the...
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
Shopping for raincoats could be wise
Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
12 Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades. KSNT compiled the following list with help from travelks.com to give you the details on some of the most holly-jolly parades in Kansas. See below to find one near you. JCACC Christmas Parade Dubbed “A Classic Christmas” parade, […]
Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck
DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
🎥Abilene Homes for the Holidays Tour set for Dec. 3-4
ABILENE - From homes with connections to C.L. Brown, C.H. Lebold, bank presidents, WWII Veterans and immigrants to a special farmhouse and growing church, you won’t want to miss the upcoming Heritage Homes Association’s 45th Homes for the Holidays Tour. The tour is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Dec....
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
