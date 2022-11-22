College Football Fans Are Extremely Disappointed With EA Sports' Tuesday Announcement

LSU vs. Alabama © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

College football fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the NCAA Football video game franchise from EA Sports ever since the NCAA allowed for players to receive name, image and likeness compensation last year.

Unfortunately, they'll have to keep waiting for a while.

EA Sports announced Tuesday that the game, which hasn't been produced since 2014, will be available to consumers in the summer of 2024, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

While Daryl Holt, the vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told Rothstein that this timeline doesn't represent a delay because an official launch date had never been announced, fans who were hoping to play as their favorite college football teams are upset.

They took to social media to voice their displeasure.

"EA delayed their PGA Tour game a year as well," RJ Ochoa tweeted. "This is what they do. They soak in all of the hype for all of their games and delay their projects over and over and over and then underdeliver because they recycle the same stuff every time. Sports fans deserve better."

"Please don't delay College Football," one fan wrote on Twitter, "you've made us wait long enough... I don't even care if It's just NCAA Football 2014 with updated rosters."

"This week I am NOT thankful for EA Sports," said another. "Y'all seriously had nearly two years after NIL was passed to put this game out and fumbled the bag."

Holt claimed that part of the reason for the long rollout is that EA Sports has to build the game from scratch. It's reportedly making an effort to include realistic depictions of each team's stadium, mascot and traditions.

This version of the game will also be the first to feature real college football players. Holt said it will also include "dynasty mode," which will allow players to control a school through multiple seasons, recruiting high school prospects and transfers.

A few fans did acknowledge that they would rather have the game be well-designed and functional rather than rushed to the shelves if it's going to have issues.

But there wasn't a lot of optimism about the finished product, either.

"Here's my take on the EA Sports delay," Big Game Bengal tweeted. "We've gone without it since 2013-14. If they put out an unfinished and broken product like we've seen with recent Maddens, I would rather not have it at all. Yes, I'm sure it'll be broken for months on release in 2024, too."

Tuesday was definitely not a good PR day for EA Sports.

But it also showed that, eight years after the last college football video game was released, there's still a huge appetite for the game. Fans will just have to wait a little bit longer.