ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

College Football Fans Are Extremely Disappointed With EA Sports' Tuesday Announcement

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Rb87_0jK5HVHC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP1id_0jK5HVHC00
LSU vs. Alabama

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

College football fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the NCAA Football video game franchise from EA Sports ever since the NCAA allowed for players to receive name, image and likeness compensation last year.

Unfortunately, they'll have to keep waiting for a while.

EA Sports announced Tuesday that the game, which hasn't been produced since 2014, will be available to consumers in the summer of 2024, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

While Daryl Holt, the vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told Rothstein that this timeline doesn't represent a delay because an official launch date had never been announced, fans who were hoping to play as their favorite college football teams are upset.

They took to social media to voice their displeasure.

"EA delayed their PGA Tour game a year as well," RJ Ochoa tweeted. "This is what they do. They soak in all of the hype for all of their games and delay their projects over and over and over and then underdeliver because they recycle the same stuff every time. Sports fans deserve better."

"Please don't delay College Football," one fan wrote on Twitter, "you've made us wait long enough... I don't even care if It's just NCAA Football 2014 with updated rosters."

"This week I am NOT thankful for EA Sports," said another. "Y'all seriously had nearly two years after NIL was passed to put this game out and fumbled the bag."

Holt claimed that part of the reason for the long rollout is that EA Sports has to build the game from scratch. It's reportedly making an effort to include realistic depictions of each team's stadium, mascot and traditions.

This version of the game will also be the first to feature real college football players. Holt said it will also include "dynasty mode," which will allow players to control a school through multiple seasons, recruiting high school prospects and transfers.

A few fans did acknowledge that they would rather have the game be well-designed and functional rather than rushed to the shelves if it's going to have issues.

But there wasn't a lot of optimism about the finished product, either.

"Here's my take on the EA Sports delay," Big Game Bengal tweeted. "We've gone without it since 2013-14. If they put out an unfinished and broken product like we've seen with recent Maddens, I would rather not have it at all. Yes, I'm sure it'll be broken for months on release in 2024, too."

Tuesday was definitely not a good PR day for EA Sports.

But it also showed that, eight years after the last college football video game was released, there's still a huge appetite for the game. Fans will just have to wait a little bit longer.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Player Calls DeAndre Hopkins 'Steroid Boy' In Fiery Rant

The effects of Monday's 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers are still lingering for the Arizona Cardinals.  Assistant coach Sean Kugler was dismissed for his actions following the game, veteran safety Budda Baker called out his teammates for a perceived lack of effort, and ...
Larry Brown Sports

FOX analyst has ominous warning about College Football Playoff

There has always been a great deal of debate surrounding the College Football Playoff rankings, but one analyst feels the system is causing a major issue with the sport. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports issued an ominous warning after the latest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday. He called the CFP selection committee a “failed experiment.”
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Report

Once upon a time, Tom Herman was arguably the most-sought after coaching candidate in the country. Herman flamed out at Texas, but the once-upon-a-time coaching candidate could be on his way back to the Power Five level. According to a report on Wednesday, Herman is garnering interest at the major...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired

It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction

Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up. Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the...
GEORGIA STATE
WUSA

How the game of youth football is changing, amid dropping enrollment

VIENNA, Va. — On the night of Sept. 26, the Miami Dolphins were taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, in a highly-anticipated AFC matchup. That's when the play happened. A 300-pound defensive player slammed the Miami quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to the ground. The first-round pick would lie there on the ground for some 15 minutes, with his fingers curled back.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 12

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy