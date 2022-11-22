ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot on North Lombard Street, suspect arrested after crashing car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened on North Lombard Street early Thursday morning. North Precinct officers were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. to the 8700 Block of North Lombard Street on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Shoplifter causes ruckus at Woodstock Safeway

From Woodstock, an example of the sort of thing shoplifters are doing brazenly in Southeast, and around the city. Crime — particularly rampant shoplifting — continues to be of concern to Portland retailers. Criminals are aware that some stores have a policy of not stopping these bandits on their way out with unpaid merchandise, in an effort to protect their employees — and they also know that the severely understaffed Portland Police have had little time to devote to lesser crimes amidst all the shootings, stabbings, and gang violence.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Man dies in the hospital after police shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital after a police shooting in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson, 30, died from a gunshot wound. His family members have been notified of his death. The incident started at about...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in Hillsboro gunshot murder arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has been arrested as the main suspect in a November 12 shooting that left a man dead. Erick Alcantar Vega, age 32, of Hillsboro, was shot and killed early in the morning on November 12 in the area of SE 10th Avenue and SE Walnut in Hillsboro. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding officers.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Woman hit, killed by train in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...

