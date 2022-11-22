Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
21-year-old driver severely injured in Hwy 212 crash
A 21-year-old driver is fighting for their life following a crash off Highway 212 Thursday night, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
kptv.com
Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
KATU.com
Man shot on North Lombard Street, suspect arrested after crashing car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened on North Lombard Street early Thursday morning. North Precinct officers were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. to the 8700 Block of North Lombard Street on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man...
Man in critical condition after North Portland shooting
A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in North Portland, police said.
Pamplin Media Group
Shoplifter causes ruckus at Woodstock Safeway
From Woodstock, an example of the sort of thing shoplifters are doing brazenly in Southeast, and around the city. Crime — particularly rampant shoplifting — continues to be of concern to Portland retailers. Criminals are aware that some stores have a policy of not stopping these bandits on their way out with unpaid merchandise, in an effort to protect their employees — and they also know that the severely understaffed Portland Police have had little time to devote to lesser crimes amidst all the shootings, stabbings, and gang violence.
kptv.com
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old Portland man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland on Sunday. Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau...
Driver shot by PPB officer in church parking lot dies
The man shot by a Portland police officer in the early hours of November 19 died from his injuries, PPB said in a release on Wednesday.
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
KATU.com
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
KATU.com
Man dies in the hospital after police shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital after a police shooting in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson, 30, died from a gunshot wound. His family members have been notified of his death. The incident started at about...
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
KATU.com
'It's discouraging:' Portland on track to surpass last year's record homicide total
PORTLAND, Ore — After two shootings left two people dead in Portland Wednesday night, the City of Portland is now on track to surpass last year's record-breaking homicide total. One shooting was at a 7-11 gas station on NE Glenn Widing Dr, the other at an apartment complex on...
KXL
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
foxwilmington.com
Meet the Citizen Sleuths Searching for Thousands of Cars Reported Stolen in Portland, Oregon
Car thieves are everywhere. One million cars are stolen every year in America, and in Portland, Oregon, specifically, thieves have made off with 10,000 vehicles in the last year. Now, some citizen sleuths are taking matters into their own hands, but authorities tell Inside Edition that doing so comes with its own set of risks.
KDRV
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
KATU.com
Suspect in Hillsboro gunshot murder arrested
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has been arrested as the main suspect in a November 12 shooting that left a man dead. Erick Alcantar Vega, age 32, of Hillsboro, was shot and killed early in the morning on November 12 in the area of SE 10th Avenue and SE Walnut in Hillsboro. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding officers.
kptv.com
Images of Portland transit stabbing suspect released, police ask for help
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help them identify a man suspected of a Hollywood Transit Center stabbing in October, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Transit Police Division on Wednesday. On Oct. 20 at about midnight, a man stabbed a person in the chest...
Multiple U-Haul trucks engulfed in SE Portland blaze
Firefighters early Friday morning battled a massive fire that engulfed three to four box trucks parked at a U-Haul rental location in Southeast Portland.
kptv.com
Woman hit, killed by train in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Salem on Tuesday, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey Drive Northeast on November 22, shortly after 6:00 p.m., after receiving a call about a person struck by a passenger train traveling through the city.
kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
Comments / 0