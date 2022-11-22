FSC (4-1) held a 46-26 points in the paint advantage on the afternoon, as well as a 23-13 margin in fast-break points to help capture the victory. Leading the Rams in scoring was senior Nick Hurowitz (Mt. Sinai, N.Y.), who registered a double-double with 18 points (6-of-11 FG, 5-of-6 FT), a game-high-tying 10 boards, and a career-high-tying three steals. Fellow senior Aaron Davis (Valley Stream, N.Y.) was 3-for-6 from downtown en route to a 13-point afternoon, while junior point guard Jevon Santos (Elmont, N.Y.) -- who posted seven assists with no turnovers on the day -- and junior forward Jovayne Walters (Cambria Hts., N.Y.) poured in 11 points apiece. Walters and senior Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.; 8 pts., 5 asst.) pulled in seven caroms each.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO