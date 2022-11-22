Read full article on original website
Police: Champaign man shot multiple times
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Dennison Drive at 12:24 a.m. Police say when they arrived, they found a 36-year-old Champaign man with multiple potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say the investigations indicate that an...
Coroner identifies man shot in Danville on Tuesday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has released the name of the 38-year-old man who was shot in Danville late Tuesday evening. Jordan Marvin E. Dye of Danville was shot multiple times in his arms and torso. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running east from the area where Dye was shot.
Police: Man shot multiple times in serious condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police. Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers...
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
Police: Student is recovering after an early morning stabbing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person was stabbed early Thanksgiving morning, according to University of Illinois Police. University Police said it is investigating an off-campus stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, a student received a non-life-threatening wound. Police believe the stabbing was the result of an altercation...
Man shot and killed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Danville Tuesday. Police responded to the 1000 block of E. WIlliams St. just before midnight for 911 calls about a man bleeding and asking for help. Police found a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot...
Champaign firefighters respond to two-alarm apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a fire at an apartment building that necessitated a two-alarm response Friday afternoon. The fire happened 1101 South Mattis Avenue, a 14-unit building that was vacant at the time. Officials with the Champaign Fire Department said a passerby reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived […]
Woman's death being investigated as a murder
The Macon County Coroner has identified a murder victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash of Warrensburg. She was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds in her home Wednesday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and her death is still under investigation. ORIGINAL:. Police in Macon County are investigating the death...
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
Police investigating robbery, battery at area Walmarts
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after two crimes happened Monday night at Rantoul and Champaign’s Walmart stores. Rantoul Police said at least five suspects were involved in a robbery at Rantoul’s Walmart. Witnesses told police the suspects demanded electronics and walked out of the store. They also said a weapon was involved. […]
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Correctional Sergeant assaulted, flown to OSF after homemade weapon attack at Pontiac Correctional Center, says IDOC
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A sergeant at the Pontiac Correctional Center was flown to OSF in Peoria and an officer is out of the hospital after allegedly being attacked by an inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Corrections says the alleged assaults happened with...
Decatur man gets life in prison for pregnant woman’s murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year. Darius Coffie, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Tuesday, one of which was murder of an unborn child. In exchange for this guilty plea, prosecutors […]
Police arrest teenager suspected of threatening Urbana High School
Police have arrested one of the people suspected of threatening violence against Urbana High School. The arrest of a 16-year-old girl took place on Tuesday in Chicago. Urbana Police say the teenager is one of the people who threatened on Nov. 7 to bomb and shoot students at the high school. The Urbana school district responded by canceling school that day and sending students already on buses back home.
Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola
Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
Police arrest 15-year-old for Urbana High School threat
Editor’s Note: The original police documents indicate the suspect was 16 years old, but the court made a correction that she is 15 years old. This article has been updated to reflect this correction. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police Detectives arrested a 15-year-old female identified as one of the offenders in the terrorist threats […]
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty today to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur. On September 10, Decatur officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
