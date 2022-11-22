‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 2, ‘Four Geniuses,’ Shows Just How Much Steve Banerjee Buys into the American Dream

The Hulu Original Welcome to Chippendales premiered the first two episodes on Nov. 22, and the mini-series follows the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee as he creates the legendary male strip show Chippendales. Starring Kumail Nanjiani as Steve, the first episode’s fast pace drew audiences in and set up the series to show Steve’s belief in the American dream likely comes at a very high price. In Welcome to Chippendales Episode 2, “Four Geniuses,” viewers watch as Steve continues to chase his own personal idea of success with the help of Nick de Noia (Murray Bartlett).

‘They’re cowboys again,’ in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 2 ‘Four Geniuses’

Welcome to Chippendales Episode 2 begins with Steve learning about Paul Snider and Dorothy Stratten’s murder-suicide. After he takes a moment to mourn (no, really, it’s just a moment – he eats lunch and moves on), he overhears one of the patrons at Chippendales complaining that “they’re cowboys again.” She’s referencing the strippers’ routine, and Steve calls Nick back in for help. Nick agrees as long as he gets creative control, a budget for costumes, and he gets to fire all the current dancers. Steve agrees, and Nick holds new auditions.

One of the men, Otis (Quentin Plair), stands out to Nick and eventually to the ladies in the crowd when he graces the stage. The women go wild when Otis performs, and it seems Nick might have an eye for Otis himself.

During the performance, we meet Irene ( Annaleigh Ashford ) when she tells Steve that type of atmosphere makes her a little uncomfortable and she usually prefers quieter places. Steve agrees, and Irene points out some changes Steve could make to net more profit with how he serves the drinks. She breathlessly says, “I’m an accountant,” and Steve swoons. A savvy businesswoman? Say no more.

Steve reluctantly makes two more hires

One day, when Otis shows up for work, he notices protesters outside the club. Steve becomes excited and calls a news station to cover the protests, much to Otis’s confusion. He explains that the protesters mean more coverage for the club, which in the end, will make more money for Steve. Otis tells Steve he wants to learn everything he knows about business, but Steve turns him down when he asks for a job. However, Irene convinces Steve to let him help with the books, and he agrees.

We also meet Denise, played by Juliette Lewis , in Welcome to Chippendales Episode 2. She repeatedly tries to get Nick’s attention at the club before finally cornering him at the bar. Denise wants to come aboard as the Chippendales’ costume designer. She explains the potential she sees and believes Chippendales could become a chain. Nick’s immediately sold on hiring her, but Steve says they don’t have the budget for it.

Denise asks Nick and Steve to let her show them what she can do. She grabs a dancer and begins making changes to his costume, and she ends by ripping off his pants. And that, folks, was the birth of the phenomenon known as breakaway pants. However, Steve stands firm in his answer before Nick flatly tells him they hire Denise or he walks. A tense moment passes between them before Irene chirps up that Denise’s help could make sense financially, and Steve finally relents.

No boys allowed… until now in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 2

When Chippendales first took for Steve and Nick, the club held fast to their “women’s only” rule. However, they quickly noticed a flaw in their plan when the women left the club each night to head somewhere else after hours. Irene explains that bringing men in after the show might entice women to stay later. They decide to let men in starting at 10:00 p.m. It doesn’t take long before the line winds around the block as they wait for the doors to allow them inside.

