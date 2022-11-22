ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’ – Amanda Seales Helps Yara Shahidi Face a Big Fear – on Facebook Watch [Exclusive Clip]

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
People

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!

Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Told 9-Year-Old North West All About the Night She Was Conceived

If there's one story every nine-year-old wants to hear, it's their conception… Is it not?. Either way, Kim Kardashian recently gave her nine-year-old daughter, North West, a run-down of the night she was conceived during a visit to designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris. During the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired on November 23, the reality star told her daughter that one of Rousteing's dresses is the reason North is with us today.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

229K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy