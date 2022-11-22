‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 1 ‘An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere’: Steve Banerjee’s Big Mistake – Bringing Paul Snider On Board

The Hulu Original Welcome to Chippendales hits the streaming platform today, Nov. 22. The true crime saga details the rise and fall of the man who founded the most successful male dancing troupe in history – Somen “Steve” Banerjee. In episode 1, Steve meets couple Paul Snider and Playmate Dorothy Stratten, but things take an unexpected turn after Steve brings on Paul to help with his struggling club.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers for Hulu Original Welcome to Chippendales Episode 1, “An Elegant , Exclusive Atmosphere.”]

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 1 takes us from gas stations to nightclubs, from Somen to Steve

In Welcome to Chippendales Episode 1, Somen Banerjee, played by Kumail Nanjiani , works at a gas station, and he’s clearly unhappy. After two young men ridicule him when he attempts to stop them from stealing, he realizes this is not the life he wants. In the following scene, the owner of the gas station offers him a general manager position, but Somen politely declines the offer. He explains that he’s saved 90% of his entire salary over the past 5 years, and now, he wants to be a part of something much bigger than gas stations.

Somen changes his name to Steve and uses his money to buy an abandoned nightclub in Los Angeles. He dreams of starting a backgammon club, but it’s clear that the good people of LA have no interest in backgammon. Later, a man named Paul Snider, played by Gaslit star Dan Stevens , and Dorothy Stratten (Nicola Peltz Beckham, When the Streetlights Go On ) visit the club. While Paul wants to leave, Dorothy convinces him to stay for one drink. Steve takes notice of Paul’s Rolex and chats with the couple, learning that Dorothy is a Playboy Playmate and Paul a successful nightclub promoter.

In ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 1 , Steve offers Paul Snider a stake in his business

Steve asks Paul to help promote his club, Destiny II, and gives him a 25% stake. Paul takes it but then doesn’t deliver on his promise to get celebrities to attend. Shortly after, Steve notices Paul’s Rolex is fake when the battery dies, and he attempts to fire him. Paul begs him to let him stay, claiming Dorothy will leave him if she learns he’s a fraud.

Steve and Paul first turn Destiny II into a disco, and Steve later brings in female mud wrestlers and oyster-eating contests. However, their new business plan fails.

After the oyster-eating contest manages to gross everyone out, Steve, Paul, and Dorothy go to a popular nightclub where Steve sees male strippers, and he decides to turn Destiny II into a male strip club.

When a man named Nick de Noia ( Murray Bartlett ) shows up at one of the shows, he criticizes Steve’s attempt. However, Steve wants to know what he needs to change to make it successful. Steve meets with Nick and he learns Nick won two Emmys for Unicorn Tales , TV specials that aired on NBC. Nick explains that the performances need a narrative, choreography and what Steve gives the audience is crass. Steve asks for Nick’s creative help, and he reluctantly agrees.

A tragic ending for episode 1

In Welcome to Chippendales, Paul bristles at Nick’s presence when Steve brings him on board and says they don’t need him. Nick makes matters worse when he flirts with Dorothy angering Paul. Paul makes her leave, hinting that all is not well with the couple.

Later, Paul takes Dorothy to an exclusive restaurant in hopes of impressing her, but the meal quickly goes sour. Movie director Peter Bogdonavich pulls Dorothy aside to ask her to read for a part in his new movie, but when she returns to tell Paul the good news, he blows up at her. He says that Bogdonavich only wants to have sex with her, and their argument causes a scene in the restaurant. Dorothy leaves embarrassed.

After the disastrous dinner, Paul shows up to the club drunk, and takes his anger out on Steve. Nick walks in, witnessing Paul’s temper tantrum and tells Steve he’s had it with Paul. “You’re bad energy,” Nick tells Paul before adding that he’s “creepy” and “weird.” Steve allows Nick to fire Paul from his emcee duties, enraging Paul

Later, Dorothy tells Steve his dancers need a signature look similar to Playboy Bunnies, and she suggests cuffs and collars because of Steve’s fondness for Hugh Hefner. The show that night proves to be a huge hit, but Paul still angry from his previous arguments, walks in and drags Dorothy out of the club.

In the final scenes of Welcome to Chippendales Episode 1, Steve calls Paul to relay the good news about the night’s performance. Nobody answers so Steve leaves a message and asks for a favor. However, the camera pans to a room in Paul and Dorothy’s house where they both lay dead and splattered with blood.

