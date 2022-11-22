ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 1 ‘An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere’: Steve Banerjee’s Big Mistake – Bringing Paul Snider On Board

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Hulu Original Welcome to Chippendales hits the streaming platform today, Nov. 22. The true crime saga details the rise and fall of the man who founded the most successful male dancing troupe in history – Somen “Steve” Banerjee. In episode 1, Steve meets couple Paul Snider and Playmate Dorothy Stratten, but things take an unexpected turn after Steve brings on Paul to help with his struggling club.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers for Hulu Original Welcome to Chippendales Episode 1, “An Elegant , Exclusive Atmosphere.”]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLJ29_0jK5Gcti00
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ stars Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Stevens as Steve Banerjee and Paul Snider. | Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 1 takes us from gas stations to nightclubs, from Somen to Steve

In Welcome to Chippendales Episode 1, Somen Banerjee, played by Kumail Nanjiani , works at a gas station, and he’s clearly unhappy. After two young men ridicule him when he attempts to stop them from stealing, he realizes this is not the life he wants. In the following scene, the owner of the gas station offers him a general manager position, but Somen politely declines the offer. He explains that he’s saved 90% of his entire salary over the past 5 years, and now, he wants to be a part of something much bigger than gas stations.

Somen changes his name to Steve and uses his money to buy an abandoned nightclub in Los Angeles. He dreams of starting a backgammon club, but it’s clear that the good people of LA have no interest in backgammon. Later, a man named Paul Snider, played by Gaslit star Dan Stevens , and Dorothy Stratten (Nicola Peltz Beckham, When the Streetlights Go On ) visit the club. While Paul wants to leave, Dorothy convinces him to stay for one drink. Steve takes notice of Paul’s Rolex and chats with the couple, learning that Dorothy is a Playboy Playmate and Paul a successful nightclub promoter.

RELATED: ‘God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty’: 5 Things to Know About the Falwell Family Pool Scandal

In ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 1 , Steve offers Paul Snider a stake in his business

Steve asks Paul to help promote his club, Destiny II, and gives him a 25% stake. Paul takes it but then doesn’t deliver on his promise to get celebrities to attend. Shortly after, Steve notices Paul’s Rolex is fake when the battery dies, and he attempts to fire him. Paul begs him to let him stay, claiming Dorothy will leave him if she learns he’s a fraud.

Steve and Paul first turn Destiny II into a disco, and Steve later brings in female mud wrestlers and oyster-eating contests. However, their new business plan fails.

After the oyster-eating contest manages to gross everyone out, Steve, Paul, and Dorothy go to a popular nightclub where Steve sees male strippers, and he decides to turn Destiny II into a male strip club.

When a man named Nick de Noia ( Murray Bartlett ) shows up at one of the shows, he criticizes Steve’s attempt. However, Steve wants to know what he needs to change to make it successful. Steve meets with Nick and he learns Nick won two Emmys for Unicorn Tales , TV specials that aired on NBC. Nick explains that the performances need a narrative, choreography and what Steve gives the audience is crass. Steve asks for Nick’s creative help, and he reluctantly agrees.

A tragic ending for episode 1

In Welcome to Chippendales, Paul bristles at Nick’s presence when Steve brings him on board and says they don’t need him. Nick makes matters worse when he flirts with Dorothy angering Paul. Paul makes her leave, hinting that all is not well with the couple.

Later, Paul takes Dorothy to an exclusive restaurant in hopes of impressing her, but the meal quickly goes sour. Movie director Peter Bogdonavich pulls Dorothy aside to ask her to read for a part in his new movie, but when she returns to tell Paul the good news, he blows up at her. He says that Bogdonavich only wants to have sex with her, and their argument causes a scene in the restaurant. Dorothy leaves embarrassed.

After the disastrous dinner, Paul shows up to the club drunk, and takes his anger out on Steve. Nick walks in, witnessing Paul’s temper tantrum and tells Steve he’s had it with Paul. “You’re bad energy,” Nick tells Paul before adding that he’s “creepy” and “weird.” Steve allows Nick to fire Paul from his emcee duties, enraging Paul

Later, Dorothy tells Steve his dancers need a signature look similar to Playboy Bunnies, and she suggests cuffs and collars because of Steve’s fondness for Hugh Hefner. The show that night proves to be a huge hit, but Paul still angry from his previous arguments, walks in and drags Dorothy out of the club.

In the final scenes of Welcome to Chippendales Episode 1, Steve calls Paul to relay the good news about the night’s performance. Nobody answers so Steve leaves a message and asks for a favor. However, the camera pans to a room in Paul and Dorothy’s house where they both lay dead and splattered with blood.

RELATED: 4 Series to Watch Like ‘Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Looper

Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

229K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy