Heckler Who Called Prince Andrew ‘Sick’ Won’t Be Prosecuted

 3 days ago
Phil Noble/Getty

A protester who yelled out that Prince Andrew is a “sick old man” during a funeral procession after Queen Elizabeth’s death will not be prosecuted. The 22-year-old was thrown to the ground and arrested for breach of peace after his outburst—apparently referring to Andrew’s friendship with sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Daily Mail reports that the Crown Office has decided not to bring the case to court. “After full and careful consideration of all facts and circumstances, the case was dealt with by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution,” a spokesperson said. British authorities came under fire for trying to silence protesters at events after the queen’s death.

