InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Announces its HearingAssist Brand of OTC Hearing Aids on RiteAid.com

bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder
TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday.
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
T-Mobile Targets AT&T, Verizon With Cheap Holiday Deal
The competition for new customers in the mobile carrier game is tight, and T-Mobile isn’t afraid to throw some elbows to come out ahead. The three main carriers, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T (T) - Get Free Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, are constantly trying to get customers to switch to them, while also introducing incentives to keep their existing customers happy, so they’ll stay put.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
gmauthority.com
LG Energy Solution To Build Tennessee Battery Cathode Plant To Supply GM
South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has announced that it is investing more than $3 billion to construct a new battery cathode factory in Tennessee. The new factory will supply components for use in GM’s range of Ultium-powered EVs. Per a recent report from Reuters, the new LG...
Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone
Walmart is giving away $500 e-gift cards to folks who buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with eligible activation. Here's how it works.
microcapdaily.com
Quanergy (OTC: QNGY) Continues to Drift Since Landing on the OTC
Quanergy (OTC: QNGY) has been drifting downwards since initially trading over $0.60 per share on the OTC. The Company said last week it intends to appeal the decision by the staff of NYSE Regulation on November 8, 2022 to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock (NYSE:QNGY) and the Company’s warrants to purchase common stock (NYSE:QNGY WS).
teslarati.com
Tesla, GM supplier LG to invest more than $3 billion for battery cathode facility in TN
On Tuesday, South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. announced that it would invest over $3 billion to construct a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, USA. The facility is part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for American electric vehicle battery components. LG’s TN-based cathode plant represents one...
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
salestechstar.com
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
electrek.co
The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
Tesla is now looking at more than US$100 billion of potential revenue from its current Cybertruck preorder numbers. Those just surpassed the 1.5 million mark, and Tesla will be delivering its electric pickup with an exoskeleton made of the space-grade cold-rolled steel material also used in SpaceX's Starship exterior. A...
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Many customers avoid using self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar business inks battery deal with UBS
UConn receives $4.4 million solar-plus-batteries predictive resilience grant The University of Connecticut’s Eversource Energy Center will develop technologies to shorten power outages. Solar-powered Sion EV to feature enhanced driver-assistance systems from Continental Sono’s first Sion models are planned to be priced at $25k, with production slated to begin in...
pv-magazine-usa.com
CSI Energy Solutions signs 2.6 GWh battery agreement with UBS in North America
Canadian Solar said that its CSI Energy Solutions unit signed a 2.6 GWh battery supply agreement with UBS Asset Management’s North American Real Estate and Private Markets group. The multi-year agreement will support the expansion of UBS’ expansion into the U.S. infrastructure market. The projects are scheduled for commercial...
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
argusjournal.com
Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Joint Venture To Add Additional $300,000 a Year In Revenue
Company to Aid in Production and Purification Process of Kratom. Orlando, FL, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has signed a joint venture with Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU) for the extraction, production, and purification process of Kratom and its minor alkaloids.
