Tennessee-Vanderbilt head-to-head game predictions

No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

Vols Wire provides head-to-head game predictions for the Tennessee-Vanderbilt matchup. Head-to-head game predictions between Tennessee and Vanderbilt are listed below.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tony Cosolo, Colorado Buffaloes Wire: Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Tennessee

Cami Griffin, Longhorns Wire: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, Mountain West Wire: Tennessee

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire: Tennessee

Ben Niewoehner, College Football News: Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSU Tigers Wire: Tennessee

Zack Pearson, Tar Heels Wire: Tennessee

Johnny Rosenstein, Sports Book Wire: Tennessee

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Steehn, Winners and Whiners: Tennessee

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Aggies Wire: Vanderbilt

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Vanderbilt

AJ Spurr, Roll Tide Wire: Tennessee

Taylor Jones, Auburn Wire: Tennessee