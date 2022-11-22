Tennessee-Vanderbilt head-to-head game predictions
No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.
Vols Wire provides head-to-head game predictions for the Tennessee-Vanderbilt matchup. Head-to-head game predictions between Tennessee and Vanderbilt are listed below.
Comments / 0