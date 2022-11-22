ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee-Vanderbilt head-to-head game predictions

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCeqn_0jK5FnZU00

No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

Vols Wire provides head-to-head game predictions for the Tennessee-Vanderbilt matchup. Head-to-head game predictions between Tennessee and Vanderbilt are listed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27L2im_0jK5FnZU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBfst_0jK5FnZU00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnXU1_0jK5FnZU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tony Cosolo, Colorado Buffaloes Wire: Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paBzf_0jK5FnZU00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Tennessee

Cami Griffin, Longhorns Wire: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, Mountain West Wire: Tennessee

Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire: Tennessee

Ben Niewoehner, College Football News: Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSU Tigers Wire: Tennessee

Zack Pearson, Tar Heels Wire: Tennessee

Johnny Rosenstein, Sports Book Wire: Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haCNV_0jK5FnZU00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Steehn, Winners and Whiners: Tennessee

Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Aggies Wire: Vanderbilt

Adam Dubbin, Gators Wire: Vanderbilt

AJ Spurr, Roll Tide Wire: Tennessee

Taylor Jones, Auburn Wire: Tennessee

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment

Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot

Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Thanksgiving Thankfulness from Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee Athletics have had quite a memorable fall this season. And with December still on the horizon, there are even more memories to be made. All throughout the week leading into Thanksgiving, various Tennessee football players shared what they are thankful for in the midst of their preparation for Vanderbilt on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Titans Mr. Football finalists announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Black Friday shopping underway at Opry Mills Bass …. Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
budgettravel.com

4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108

Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
FRANCONIA, NH
wilsoncountysource.com

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Patrons can pay with their palm at new Bridgestone Arena store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Soon, all you’ll need to check out at a Twice Daily store at Bridgestone Arena is the palm of your hand. The store will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to enable an “effortless and convenient shopping experience” by eliminating checkout lines and giving guests the ability to pay with their palm, a media release says.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Lauren Alaina announces her engagement from Opry stage

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley native Lauren Alaina announced her engagement over the weekend. And she picked the Grand Ole Opry as the place to do it. The reality TV and country music star is a proud Opry member. On Saturday night, she told the crowd “I was...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

176K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy