Incoming Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks talks Democrat priorities in 2023
LANSING, Mich — After winning her midterm election earlier this month, State Senator Winnie Brinks was elected Senate Majority Leader by the Michigan Senate Democratic Caucus. As she prepares for her new role and the upcoming Democratic control of the state legislature, she shared some of her party's priorities...
Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests. The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Patmos Library Board members to meet after second failed millage vote
JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After the Jamestown Charter Township community voted to defund their library for the second time, the Patmos Library Board of Trustees is set to hold a regular meeting Monday evening and discuss the results from the Nov. 8 election. 55.8% of residents voted against...
Muskegon County man wins $450,000 on 'The Big Spin Show'
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is $450,000 richer after appearing on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin Show." James McKeown, 61, appeared on the show recently. Five contestants for the show are chosen in a random drawing after buying The Big Spin tickets. McKeown said he was shocked when he heard he was selected.
'We stay busy': West Michigan tow drivers, first responders answer hundreds of calls during storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Gene Felty of HD Towing and Recovery, the Winter Storm sweeping through West Michigan has left the tow truck driver of over 20 years and his colleagues busy. Felty says the calls for service haven't slowed down, adding that his total calls since the...
'Cookies with a Cause' to send homemade cookies, Christmas cards to Michigan troops overseas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group in Grand Rapids needs your help to bring holiday cheer to overseas service members this year. Cookies with a Cause is hosting its fourth annual cookie drive in December. They are hoping to send 1,500 cookies to troops overseas to give them a taste of home for the holidays.
Heavy snow will continue in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of 7-8 inches have already impacted portions of West Michigan as of Thursday evening, and that is only the beginning of our snowfall forecast! Another 8+ inches of snowfall could impact the region between now and Saturday morning, with even more snowfall possible through the day.
Hand2Hand will help 9,100 kids over the Thanksgiving weekend—and they could use your help
OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — Hand2Hand is asking for your help to feed hungry children over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Hand2Hand is a nonprofit that sends kids home with a backpack of food for the weekend to ensure they're eating enough when away from school. Just since the start...
MDOT crews to be clearing roads all weekend in West Michigan, prepares for pileups
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers of snow plows and salt trucks will be working all night, trying to get ahead of the snow before the next round. "Winter is happening," MDOT Spokesman Nick Schirripa says. "There's a lot of snow." With a weekend of snowy weather ahead, dozens of MDOT...
Meijer offering big deals for 2-day Black Friday event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the holiday shopping season officially gets underway, Meijer is hoping to attract the masses. The Walker-based supermarket is offering big deals in every corner of the store, and the savings are not limited to just Black Friday. The deals are part of a two-day event which runs through the end of the day Saturday.
From rakes to shovels: Quick-weather shift creates high demand for snow gear
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With many West Michiganders receiving snow levels that may have been higher than expected, some are now stocking up for more winter weather. Describing the difference as night and day from a week ago, a West Michigan hardware store manager said the sales of snow shovels, brushes and ice melt sharply increased Friday.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: An end to snow is in sight!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After days of heavy snowfall in West Michigan, including another round of heavy, even whiteout causing, snowfalls on Saturday afternoon, the end is finally in sight!. Bands of moderate to heavy snowfall will continue into Saturday evening, but as we work our way toward midnight,...
Farmgirl Flea Market's 'Christmas at Countryside' event kicks off Friday
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Thousands will be shopping local at the Farmgirl Flea Market's Christmas at Countryside event in Allendale this Friday and Saturday. More than 200 vendors will set up holiday booths filled with décor, specialty food items, handmade gifts, books, clothing, furniture and more. It's the fourth...
