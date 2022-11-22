ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
Heavy snow will continue in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of 7-8 inches have already impacted portions of West Michigan as of Thursday evening, and that is only the beginning of our snowfall forecast! Another 8+ inches of snowfall could impact the region between now and Saturday morning, with even more snowfall possible through the day.
Meijer offering big deals for 2-day Black Friday event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the holiday shopping season officially gets underway, Meijer is hoping to attract the masses. The Walker-based supermarket is offering big deals in every corner of the store, and the savings are not limited to just Black Friday. The deals are part of a two-day event which runs through the end of the day Saturday.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: An end to snow is in sight!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After days of heavy snowfall in West Michigan, including another round of heavy, even whiteout causing, snowfalls on Saturday afternoon, the end is finally in sight!. Bands of moderate to heavy snowfall will continue into Saturday evening, but as we work our way toward midnight,...
