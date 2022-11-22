ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Manhunt Underway for Dad Accused of Dismembering Toddler, Cutting Off Ankle Monitor

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
Naugatuck Police Department

Connecticut authorities are on the hunt for a Naugatuck father accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter then removing a court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing. The toddler, Camilla Francisquini, was found stabbed and “in a state of dismemberment” by a family member on Friday morning, according to police. Shortly afterward, the suspect, Christopher Francisquini, got into an argument with the child’s mom and proceeded to destroy his cell phone and GPS monitor, which he was wearing for five pending criminal charges, including assaulting an officer. Over the last decade, the 31-year-old has been charged with assault, carjacking, robbery and criminal possession of a firearm. He was last seen fleeing from a 2006 gray Chevrolet Impala and into a wooded area in New Haven, police said on Monday. “My message to Francisquini is turn yourself in immediately,” Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said Monday. “We will not rest until we take you into custody. We will be putting forward every effort to locate and apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice. This is an unconscionable act. It is a heinous crime.”

Comments / 58

Dominic DiNunzio
3d ago

After multiple serious offenses (those that we know of) this maniac was still walking amongst us. It takes attempted murder to finally get him off the streets. Elections have consequences.

Reply(16)
43
Doug Livingston
3d ago

I see alot of comments about how he should have been locked up already ( no doubt ) but...a BIG BUT!! Some of the sickest people are walking around with no criminal history. PEOPLE ARE SICK. How many heinous acts have been committed by 1st time offenders? You just never know. Text someone you love and let them know you love them. We live in Dangerous Times...

Reply(2)
21
Sarah Horras
3d ago

I cannot believe this what in the world was he doing out on the streets in the beginning? this man should have been locked up and never been let out on the street with a monitor or not. who in the world was the judge where in the world was the law? what kind of law do they have in Connecticut for God's sakes

Reply(2)
16
 

