Manhunt Underway for Dad Accused of Dismembering Toddler, Cutting Off Ankle Monitor

Naugatuck Police Department

Connecticut authorities are on the hunt for a Naugatuck father accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter then removing a court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing. The toddler, Camilla Francisquini, was found stabbed and “in a state of dismemberment” by a family member on Friday morning, according to police. Shortly afterward, the suspect, Christopher Francisquini, got into an argument with the child’s mom and proceeded to destroy his cell phone and GPS monitor, which he was wearing for five pending criminal charges, including assaulting an officer. Over the last decade, the 31-year-old has been charged with assault, carjacking, robbery and criminal possession of a firearm. He was last seen fleeing from a 2006 gray Chevrolet Impala and into a wooded area in New Haven, police said on Monday. “My message to Francisquini is turn yourself in immediately,” Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said Monday. “We will not rest until we take you into custody. We will be putting forward every effort to locate and apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice. This is an unconscionable act. It is a heinous crime.”

