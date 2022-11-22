Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Man on parole leads 13-mile pursuit before drug bust, Portage County Sheriff says
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was on parole for burglary and illegal assembly of chemicals was busted for having a variety of drugs after leading deputies on a 13-mile pursuit, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit attempted to conduct a traffic...
Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
WFMJ.com
Grove City man accused of threatening 13-year-old girl with firearm
A Grove City man is accused of making terroristic threats to a 13-year-old girl with a firearm. Police responded to a home on Park Street on Thursday, November 17 in reference to the incident. Police say during an altercation, 42-year-old Shawn Kilpatrick pulled a semi-automatic handgun and brandished it towards...
Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly man
A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison.
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown
Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side.
Victim identified in fatal Sharon crash
A 63-year-old Sharon man has died following a crash Thursday morning on W. State Street.
Driver injured after crash into pole in Youngstown
A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Youngstown.
As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend
TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace. According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership. James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
WFMJ.com
Car crashes into pole temporarily blocking Youngstown road
A Youngstown roadway was temporarily blocked off Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a pole. The crash happened on Glenwood Avenue near the Mill Creek Metroparks police station. Youngstown Police officers on scene told 21 News crews that two people were in the car at the time. Police say...
WFMJ.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Sharon identified
A man is dead after a one-car crash in Sharon Thursday morning. According to the release, the vehicle struck a utility pole in the 400 block of West State Street. The driver, 63-year-old Timothy Terpack, was extricated and taken to the hospital where he later died. Mercer County Coroner John...
WFMJ.com
Suspect accused of shooting Girard man to death indicted
A suspect accused of murdering a Girard man has been indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. According to court records, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross was indicted on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
SUV driver charged with OVI following crash in Warren
A Warren woman is facing several charges after police say she was driving impaired and caused a crash.
Akron police: 73-year-old in wheelchair beaten, robbed of lottery tickets, cash
An Akron man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, then stole his lottery tickets and cash, has been apprehended.
Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County
According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriffs Office Interdiction Unit along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
Charges mount for woman accused of shoplifting, assault
A shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Liberty escalated into a slew of charges for a Liberty woman.
Traffic stop leads to gun charges in Cortland
A man from Louisiana is in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Cortland.
WFMJ.com
Grove City police asking public for information on Christmas gnome thief
The Christmas season is underway but Grove City police are investigating some Grinch-like behavior. According to the release, someone stole four or five gnome Christmas ornaments from a display within Grove City Memorial Park. Police say the decorations have a combined value of about $10 and were last seen Friday...
