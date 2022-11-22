ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City man accused of threatening 13-year-old girl with firearm

A Grove City man is accused of making terroristic threats to a 13-year-old girl with a firearm. Police responded to a home on Park Street on Thursday, November 17 in reference to the incident. Police say during an altercation, 42-year-old Shawn Kilpatrick pulled a semi-automatic handgun and brandished it towards...
GROVE CITY, PA
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend

TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace. According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership. James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into pole temporarily blocking Youngstown road

A Youngstown roadway was temporarily blocked off Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a pole. The crash happened on Glenwood Avenue near the Mill Creek Metroparks police station. Youngstown Police officers on scene told 21 News crews that two people were in the car at the time. Police say...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Sharon identified

A man is dead after a one-car crash in Sharon Thursday morning. According to the release, the vehicle struck a utility pole in the 400 block of West State Street. The driver, 63-year-old Timothy Terpack, was extricated and taken to the hospital where he later died. Mercer County Coroner John...
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect accused of shooting Girard man to death indicted

A suspect accused of murdering a Girard man has been indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. According to court records, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross was indicted on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City police asking public for information on Christmas gnome thief

The Christmas season is underway but Grove City police are investigating some Grinch-like behavior. According to the release, someone stole four or five gnome Christmas ornaments from a display within Grove City Memorial Park. Police say the decorations have a combined value of about $10 and were last seen Friday...
GROVE CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy