Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
Elon Musk says he'd consider 'alternative phone' if Twitter is booted from Apple and Google app stores
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday night that he'd consider making an "alternative phone" if Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
msn.com
Trump breaks silence on Democrats' Senate win by heaping blame on McConnell: 'Everyone despises him'
Donald Trump finally weighed in on his party's failure to win control of the Senate late on Sunday morning, making clear that he believes his top rival in the chamber is to blame. 'It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,' the ex-president said bluntly of the Senate Minority Leader. It comes...
KCCI.com
'A traitor to our nation': Iowa Democrats react to Trump announcement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats believe people are ready to move on from the former president. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls believes Iowans are growing tired of Donald Trump. Trump announced his third presidential campaign Tuesday. “I think Iowans are exhausted by the nonstop extremism conspiracy theories...
Dianne Feinstein could be third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro tempore. She appears unaware that she's already declined the job.
"I guess it's out," the 89-year-old lawmaker told Insider, appearing unaware that her office had already said that she won't seek the position.
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Elizabeth Warren sounds the alarm on GOP plot to "blow up the economy" to help Trump win in 2024
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday said congressional Democrats should use the upcoming lame-duck session to eliminate the U.S. debt ceiling for good, warning that leaving the borrowing limit intact gives Republicans an opening to hold the economy hostage.
The 2024 Senate battle has begun and the electoral map does not favor Democrats
West Virginia, Montana, Ohio and Arizona are considered the most vulnerable Democrat-held seats as Republicans look ahead to the next battle for the Senate.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Top Republicans are slamming Trump and plotting to get rid of him after the GOP's disappointing midterm results
Some Republicans have turned against Donald Trump after the midterm elections. Several appeared on TV shows Sunday to criticise the former president. They blame Trump and his candidates for the GOP's poor results last Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has long been regarded as the Republican Party's kingmaker — with...
AOC tells GOP to 'connect the dots' between 'an anti-LGBT+ campaign' and the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
"After Trump elevated anti-immigrant & anti-Latino rhetoric, we had the deadliest anti-Latino shooting in modern history. After anti-Asian hate w/COVID, Atlanta," AOC said.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’
On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
House progressive leader Pramila Jayapal calls herself a Biden 'convert,' says he should run for reelection
"I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term," Jayapal, who heads the House Progressive Caucus, told POLITICO.
Republicans need to give Trump the Hoover treatment and cut the loser loose
Donald Trump has been the greatest boon for Democrats since the Great Recession, when they won the presidency and majorities in the House and Senate.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress. Jeffries, the chair of...
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
