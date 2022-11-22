Read full article on original website
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
KWCH.com
Dashcam video shows arrest of suspect in Wichita child abduction, carjacking
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the moment troopers located a vehicle involved in a carjacking and child abduction out of Wichita. A six-year-old girl was in the vehicle when the suspect stole it. She was not hurt. Oklahoma troopers made the traffic...
KAKE TV
Police investigate south Wichita shooting
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Woman shot in south Wichita
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Wichita woman pleads no contest after man found dead in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020. Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on […]
KWCH.com
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
Update: Suspect in Wichita girl’s abduction booked into Oklahoma jail
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
KSN.com
Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
