Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Arizona Man Indicted for Stalking Indianapolis Couple

INDIANAPOLIS – A 40-year-old man from Arizona was indicted by a federal grand jury after he was accused of threatening, stalking and harassing a couple from Indianapolis. Patrick Kearney appeared before a judge in the Southern District of Indiana November 17, said the Department of Justice. According to prosecutors,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Pilot Parachutes To Safety In Plane Crash In Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A pilot was able to parachute to safety before a small plane went down Friday morning in Hancock County, according to county safety officials. The plane crashed in a pond just north of I-70 along Mt. Comfort Road, not far from the Indianapolis Regional Airport, Greg Duda, Hancock County 911 Public Information Officer, tells News 8.
GREENFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Carmel Students Will Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CARMEL — You might see some familiar faces in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Carmel High School’s Marching Greyhounds are one of the bands that will be performing in Thursday’s parade. Festivities will start at 8:45 a.m. in New York City. Chris Kreke, Associate...
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Person Found Dead Outside Home on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead outside a home Thanksgiving morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were told that a person was on the side of the road near 3400 North Leland Avenue. That’s near the 34th street and Emerson Avenue intersection. There, they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indy Doctor Discusses How to Avoid Heartburn This Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS–Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Heartburn Awareness Week is the same week as Thanksgiving. Many Americans overeat at Thanksgiving dinner and then end up with heartburn or acid reflux. Dr. Amanda Swingley with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis says some people live with chronic heartburn all year...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

South Bound Lanes of I-69 Closed after Semi Crash

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash involving a semitruck has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 in Madison County. Shortly after 11 a.m., police closed all lanes of the interstate between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, approximately 1 mile north of Anderson. At least one person was killed...
ANDERSON, IN

