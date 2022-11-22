ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video

CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
Family grateful after son gets life-saving heart transplant

CLEVELAND — From the looks of it, you’d never know this sweet little boy named Jude has been through so much. But, earlier this year the 2-year-old had to get a heart transplant. “It was one of the hardest things ever. It was really heartbreaking. It was really...
New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
Streetsboro teen's family shares painful loss of son

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Editor's Note: This story contains the sensitive topic of teen suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. It's only been a few days since the community of Streetsboro lost a beloved member. Outside the high school Monday morning, the calm and quiet scene eloquently capturing the mood inside:...
Fall in Love with Your Smile!

Joe talks with Dr. Steve Marsh about how you can fall in love with your smile and some rave reviews he's gotten. Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
Don't bring germs to Thanksgiving dinner: Tips to staying healthy over the holidays

CLEVELAND — Chances are you or someone you know has been battling one of the nasty viruses floating around. It seems everyone is getting sick. While it appears RSV may have plateaued, getting together with family and spreading germs may cause cases to jump again. And with RSV, what might seem like the common cold to an adult could mean a trip to the ICU for a baby, elderly person, or someone who is immunocompromised.
Browns repair vandalism to their field, fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros denies embezzlement, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros responds to embezzlement accusations in an exclusive interview with 3News senior medical correspondent Monica...
Cleveland schools announce ‘major gift’ worth $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: How the district plans to spend the money

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received a "major gift" in the form of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced the gift Tuesday morning from the auditorium at East Tech High School, calling it "a surprise to the district." "Scott’s foundation...
