Streetsboro teen's parents offer warning about sextortion: 'Kids, please, please talk to your parents'
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The following story contains elements of suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. This week has been a blur for Tamia and Tim Woods, but the words of support written in the many cards they've received, the flowers, and being cloaked in love from the community has helped.
WKYC
Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video
CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
WKYC
Family grateful after son gets life-saving heart transplant
CLEVELAND — From the looks of it, you’d never know this sweet little boy named Jude has been through so much. But, earlier this year the 2-year-old had to get a heart transplant. “It was one of the hardest things ever. It was really heartbreaking. It was really...
New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
Streetsboro teen's family shares painful loss of son
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Editor's Note: This story contains the sensitive topic of teen suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. It's only been a few days since the community of Streetsboro lost a beloved member. Outside the high school Monday morning, the calm and quiet scene eloquently capturing the mood inside:...
Education Station: World-renowned Cleveland magician Rick Smith Jr. gives back to area schools
CLEVELAND — It was a magical time for students at Harvey Rice Wraparound School this week, where students were treated to an interactive Las Vegas-style magic show by a world-renowned Cleveland magician with a love for giving back. Rick Smith Jr. was a 90-mile-an-hour fastball pitcher back in his...
'Giving up is not an option': Cleveland radio legend Kym Sellers talks about her battle with multiple sclerosis
CLEVELAND — It's a voice you know and love. Every night, you could hear the smooth voice of Kym Sellers broadcasting on 93.1 WZAK's "The Quiet Storm." For 21 years, the talented, charming, and good-looking radio personality covered red carpet events and interviewed countless celebrities. Now, she's using her...
WKYC
Fall in Love with Your Smile!
Joe talks with Dr. Steve Marsh about how you can fall in love with your smile and some rave reviews he's gotten. Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
Anonymous donor matching donations of up to $50,000 for Lake Humane Society
MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society has announced that an anonymous donor has offered to match all donations up to $50,000 until Wednesday, Nov. 30. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The generous match...
Daughters, colleagues honor fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
CLEVELAND — Firefighter Johnny Tetrick is being remembered fondly by his family. Among those loved ones are his brothers at the Cleveland Division of Fire's Station 22, plus Tetrick's three daughters and his father, also a former Cleveland fireman. "You saw that Johnny Tetrick was on the schedule, you...
Don't bring germs to Thanksgiving dinner: Tips to staying healthy over the holidays
CLEVELAND — Chances are you or someone you know has been battling one of the nasty viruses floating around. It seems everyone is getting sick. While it appears RSV may have plateaued, getting together with family and spreading germs may cause cases to jump again. And with RSV, what might seem like the common cold to an adult could mean a trip to the ICU for a baby, elderly person, or someone who is immunocompromised.
WKYC
'Home' Coming: 3News' Danielle Wiggins takes us inside Center Stage Dance Studio, the Northfield business celebrating nearly 35 years in Summit County
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — 30-year-old Mitchel Federan’s dancing has kept him center stage since childhood. In 2003, at just 12 years old, Federan starred in the Broadway musical “The Boy from Oz” alongside actor Hugh Jackman -- yeah, we’re talking X-Men Wolverine Hugh Jackman. “I was...
Browns repair vandalism to their field, fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros denies embezzlement, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros responds to embezzlement accusations in an exclusive interview with 3News senior medical correspondent Monica...
WKYC
The psychological battle of Black Friday: How not to fall into marketing traps
CLEVELAND — Each year people flock to the stores to line up for the best holiday shopping deals, but are they really the best bargain or marketing ploys?. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "There...
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros tells 3News' Monica Robins that embezzlement accusations are 'pure retaliation'
CLEVELAND — Hours after he was fired from his role as MetroHealth CEO following an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds, Dr. Akram Boutros sat down with 3News' Monica Robins to share his side of the story. According to Boutros, who was set to retire at the end of...
Cleveland's St. Augustine Church serves hundreds in Thanksgiving Day tradition
CLEVELAND — There may be no other Thanksgiving tradition that speaks to the spirit of the holiday than the one at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Volunteers...
3News' Maureen Kyle reveals special connection to Cassidy Theatre in Parma Heights
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — We kick off our GO! morning show series -- Homecoming -- where we are highlighting places around Northeast Ohio that are important to the GO! team and their families. Up first... 3News' Maureen Kyle grew up in Westlake, but spent a lot of time in...
Want to turn up your Thanksgiving? Try this bacon-wrapped turkey!
CLEVELAND — It's not Thanksgiving without a turkey, so you might as well make a good one!. How about a bacon-wrapped turkey? Well, that's where 3News' Austin Love comes in... Here's his recipe:. - a turkey. - a head of garlic. - 4 sticks of butter. - olive oil.
Cleveland schools announce ‘major gift’ worth $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: How the district plans to spend the money
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received a "major gift" in the form of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced the gift Tuesday morning from the auditorium at East Tech High School, calling it "a surprise to the district." "Scott’s foundation...
WKYC
