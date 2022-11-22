Read full article on original website
'That's save of the tournament!': Twitter goes wild as Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny makes INCREDIBLE double save to deny Saudi Arabia from the spot... but was he off the line when the penalty was taken?
Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a stunning double save from a Saudi Arabia penalty to keep his Poland side ahead at the break, having gone 1-0 up not long before. Salem Aldawsari's stuttering run-up resulted in a penalty that was easily saved by the Juventus goalkeeper low to his right-hand side, before charging out to close down the rebound.
France vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Raphael Varane starts
France continue their World Cup 2022 campaign as they face Denmark in Group D this afternoon. The reigning champions are looking to make it two wins from two after they came from a goal down against Australia to run out 4-1 victors in their opening match. Olivier Giroud bagged a brace to maintain his great form for Les Bleus whilst Kylian Mbappe also got his tournament underway with a goal against the Socceroos.Their opponents, Denmark, where left frustrated in their first game of the competition as they were held to a goalless draw against African side Tunisia. Not even...
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman attempted to inspire his players after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in his nation’s first World Cup match in 36 years. His televised comments may have served to provoke Croatia, the losing finalist in 2018. Croatia’s 24 Sata (24 Hours) tabloid ran a fullpage photo of a naked Herdman with Maple Leaf flags over his mouth and private parts and a headline that translated to: “You have the mouth, but do you have the (guts) as well?” Canada and Croatia, which opened with a 0-0 draw against Morocco, play Sunday.
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil’s second World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil says Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury. Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. He says “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament. Lasmar did not give a timetable on Neymar’s recovery.
US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England in what was likely the most-watched match of their lives. The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert knowing a win in Tuesday’s politically charged matchup with Iran is a must to reach the World Cup’s knockout stage. The British tabloid The Sun ran a headline calling the result “Yawn in the USA.” England supporters booed loudly at the final whistle and American fans cheered.
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia is counting on more overwhelming home-like support against Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. Tunisia is one of the four Arab teams at the first World Cup in the Middle East and it had arguably the loudest set of fans in the first round of games while holding European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw. Both teams will have higher expectations after Australia was beat 4-1 by defending champion France in its Group D opener. France leads the group with three points. Tunisia and Denmark are next with one point each and Australia trails with none.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina came to the World Cup as a favorite but is now in danger of an early elimination. Argentina cannot lose its match Saturday against Mexico if it hopes to advance to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when it beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in their opening match. Messi says the team’s attitude is to still win every outing. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia looks for another upset against Poland, while France plays Denmark and Australia faces Tunisia.
Giroud and Mbappe hungry for goals as France faces Denmark
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud will overtake Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals by scoring against Denmark at the World Cup. If Kylian Mbappe finds the net he will move level with another France great. A victory against the Danes at Stadium 974 will also qualify Les Bleus for the knockout round, and as group winners if Tunisia and Australia draw in the other Group D game. But France captain Hugo Lloris is still striking a cautious note. He says “if you look too far ahead in a competition that’s when you can stumble.” Coach Didier Deschamps is optimistic central defender Raphael Varane will start the match.
Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan could reach the knockout round of 16 at the World Cup with a victory over Costa Rica in the second Group E match for both teams. Japan upset Germany in its opener 2-1. Costa Rica had a terrible result and lost to Spain 7-0. This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance at the World Cup. It has advanced three times to the round of 16, and lost each time. The most recent was a 3-2 loss in second-half stoppage time to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Japan’s goal this time is to get to the quarterfinals.
Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab...
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
‘Perfectionist’ De Bruyne accepts need to adapt at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Playing for Belgium at the World Cup feels a lot different to Kevin De Bruyne than playing for Manchester City in the Premier League. De Bruyne’s temper flared at times during Belgium’s underwhelming first performance at the World Cup. He showed his disgust toward teammates and was engaged in a heated discussion with coach Roberto Martinez during the 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday. De Bruyne accepts the need to “adapt to my teammates” and said Friday he only gets so agitated because he is a “perfectionist.” Belgium plays Morocco on Sunday.
Show’s over already for host Qatar’s World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal...
After Messi comes Lewandowski for Saudi Arabia at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets. The Green Falcons now turn their attention to Robert Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday. Saudi Arabia is the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament. It could even book its place in the second round with a win. Midfielder Sami Al-Najei says: “We will work even harder than in the previous match. Everyone knows that the next match is more important than the previous one.” Saudia Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina blew open Group C and left the other rivals scrambling for points after Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Poland.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Cheshmi’s late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales
Al RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday. Cheshmi’s strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was pressed into duty when starter Wayne Hennessey was sent off with a red card in the 86th minute. Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal moments later and Iran wildly celebrated while some of the Welsh players dropped in disbelief to the field. Outside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the ongoing protests in Iran spilled over to the World Cup with pro-government fans harassing anti-government national team supporters.
Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping ‘crisis’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya is facing the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that authorities there say have reached “crisis” levels. A ban by track and field governing body World Athletics would likely have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year’s world championships and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The threat of a ban was conceded by the Kenyan sports ministry and it said it was urging World Athletics “not to ban Kenya.” World Athletics is due to hold a meeting of its decision-making Council in Rome next week when Kenya is reportedly due to be discussed.
Spain’s new high-speed trains make it Europe’s rail capital
What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers’ options but also (hopefully) drive prices down. Friday saw the launch of iryo — the latest company to enter Spain’s fast train market, which is already...
