Lexington, KY

Watch: CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves Speak to Media Ahead of North Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pq0ek_0jK5ENvL00

Kentucky shooting guards CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the No. 15 Wildcats' upcoming game against North Florida.

The sharpshooters were held in check in the loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, as the pair shot a combined 5-22, with just one of the buckets coming from Fredrick. He canned just one of six attempts from deep in the loss.

They reflected on what went wrong in Spokane, playing alongside Oscar Tshiebwe and what the team is looking to really improve on moving forward.

Fredrick's media scrum can be viewed above, while Reeves' can be seen below:

Antonio Reeves pre UNF (; 8:54)

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Ospreys is set for 4 p.m. EST tomorrow from Rupp Arena. The game will air on the SEC Network +.

Game Recap of the loss to the Zags can be found here.

Takeaways from the Gonzaga loss can be found here .

Watch : Calipari speaks post-game after the defeat.

Game Notes on the loss can be found here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Wildcats Today

No. 15 Kentucky Breezes By North Florida 96-56

It felt like Thanksgiving inside Rupp Arena on Wednesday afternoon, as No. 15 Kentucky gobbled up North Florida for 40 minutes, defeating the Ospreys 96-56. Three Wildcats reached double-figures in what was a nice and easy bounce-back opportunity following the disappointing drubbing in Spokane at ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Players to Watch: Kentucky-No. 25 Louisville

Rivalry week has arrived in Lexington, as the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals will enter Kroger Field for the Governor's Cup on Saturday afternoon. The Cards (7-4, 4-4 ACC) are one of the hottest teams in the nation, while the Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to close ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Staff Predictions: Kentucky-No. 25 Louisville

Rivalry week has arrived in Lexington, as the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals will enter Kroger Field for the Governor's Cup on Saturday afternoon. The Cards (7-4, 4-4 ACC) are one of the hottest teams in the nation, while the Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) are looking to snap a two-game ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

